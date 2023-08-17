Jamie Foxx 'Can See the Light' After His Hospitalization

Instagram Celebrity

Reflecting on his 'unexpected dark journey' following his medical complication back in April, the 'Ray' actor says he's 'finally starting to feel like' himself again now.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx is "finally starting to feel like" himself again after an "unexpected dark journey." The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed reason, but the star is now on the road to recovery and said he can "see the light."

He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and added the caption, "You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light..."

Jamie also thanked his fans who "reached out and sent well wishes and prayers," and said he plans to thank everyone "personally." He added, "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers... I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant... I will be thanking all of you personally... and if you didn't know... GOD IS GOOD... all day every day... #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays (sic)"

Earlier this month, Jamie paid tribute to his sister Deidra Dixon on her birthday, insisting he "would not be here" now if it wasn't for the decisions she made about his health. Sharing a series of photos of them together, Jamie wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason. And without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis". He concluded, inviting fans to swipe left for more photos of the birthday gal. (sic)

The "Ray" actor's tribute to Deidra was his first since he admitted late last month he had been to "hell and back" with his health but was now on the road to recovery. He said in a video update, "I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people [were] waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn't want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

You can share this post!