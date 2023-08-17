Demi Moore Unleashes Rumer Willis' Labor Footage on Her Daughter's 35th Birthday

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The 'G.I. Jane' star marks her daughter's birthday by sharing an intimate video of the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress in agony as she had her daughter Louetta.

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore has posted a snap of her daughter Rumer Willis in the agonizing throes of labor to celebrate the actress' 35th birthday. The "G.I. Jane" star, 60, who had the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star with her "Die Hard" actor ex-husband Bruce Willis, 68, on August 16, 1988, included a snap of her grasping Rumer's hands as she lay with her face creased in agony as she had her daughter Louetta, who is now three months old, in a home birth.

Demi, who divorced Bruce in 2000 after marrying him in 1987, captioned a carousel of images posted on her Instagram, "My life changed the day you were born. You brought a depth, meaning, and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known. Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic, and love into all of our lives." The proud mom continued, "So proud of you. Happy Birthday Ru! Happy New Year! Happy Celebration of Life! I Love You!"

Rumer, who had her little girl with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28, commented on the post by saying, "Oh mama (red heart and heart-eyed smiley face emojis) I love you so." She added, "Knowing what it takes to help bring a soul into this world gives it a whole new meaning for me. I always thought this was my day but I know now it has always been ours. Happy birthday mama."

Bruce's current wife Emma Heming Willis also paid tribute to Rumer on her birthday. The 45-year-old model is devoting her life to caring for Bruce as he battles dementia, and told Rumer she loved her in a post to mark her landmark age on Wednesday, August 16.

She captioned an image that showed "Chicago" actress Rumer holding who is thought to be one of Emma and Bruce's kids, "We love you so much @rumerwillis. Happy birthday my sweet."

Emma has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, with Bruce, who also has girls Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with Demi. The star retired from acting last year due to the brain disorder aphasia affecting his ability to understand language, and in another update on his health last month, his family said he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which affects behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.

