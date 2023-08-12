 

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit
Instagram
Music

The 'Juice' hitmaker was originally among the top performers considered to perform at the upcoming sports event but now her name has been crossed out from the list.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has reportedly been removed as a contender for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The "About Damn Time" star, 35, is being taken to court by three of her former backing dancers for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination, and an insider has now said her name has been ditched from a list of stars NFL bosses were considering for the February 2024 spectacle in Las Vegas.

"Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal," a source told DailyMail.com.

The annual Super Bowl performances are produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label, and the 53-year-old rapper has cancelled his upcoming "Made in America" festival - which Lizzo was due to headline - after the singer was hit by her dancers' allegations.

Another insider told DailyMail.com her team is "desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship." They added, "It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts."

"Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this. If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward. Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this."

Lizzo has also reportedly been accused by at least six more people of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

  Editors' Pick

Attorneys representing the lawsuit being brought against the star by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez told Page Six they have been reviewing and vetting fresh claims about sexual misconduct from another half-dozen complainants "with similar stories" as the trio.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano said his firm has been examining claims from other dancers who worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls".

He said in a statement Lizzo's original three accusers "have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same."

The lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees, adding, "Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

Among the allegations against Lizzo from her former dancers is that the singer pressured them to engage with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam and pushed them into eating bananas sticking from sex workers' vaginas in the nightspot.

Lizzo denied their claims in a statement on her Instagram, saying, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sydney Sweeney Wants to Have Kids Sooner Rather Than Later

Britney Spears' Sons Traumatized by Hawaii Wildfires
Related Posts
Lizzo Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From at Least Six More Accusers

Lizzo Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From at Least Six More Accusers

Lizzo Admits to Having 'Rough Day' Prior to Lawsuit, Is Defended by Grimes

Lizzo Admits to Having 'Rough Day' Prior to Lawsuit, Is Defended by Grimes

Myke Wright's Ex-GF Speaks Against 'Mean' Lizzo, Claims the Raptress Stole Him From Her

Myke Wright's Ex-GF Speaks Against 'Mean' Lizzo, Claims the Raptress Stole Him From Her

Lizzo Accused of Deceiving Public With Her Goody-Two-Shoes Persona

Lizzo Accused of Deceiving Public With Her Goody-Two-Shoes Persona

Latest News
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce
  • Aug 12, 2023

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce

Britney Spears' Sons Traumatized by Hawaii Wildfires
  • Aug 12, 2023

Britney Spears' Sons Traumatized by Hawaii Wildfires

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit
  • Aug 12, 2023

Lizzo Ditched as Contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Sexual Harassment Suit

Rebel Wilson Details Accident on Set of 'Bride Hard', Got Hit With Gun in the Face
  • Aug 12, 2023

Rebel Wilson Details Accident on Set of 'Bride Hard', Got Hit With Gun in the Face

Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Alice Evans of Keeping Him From Seeing Their Kids
  • Aug 12, 2023

Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Alice Evans of Keeping Him From Seeing Their Kids

New 'Predator' Movie Being Discussed, a Year After Prequel 'Prey'
  • Aug 12, 2023

New 'Predator' Movie Being Discussed, a Year After Prequel 'Prey'

Most Read
Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings
Music

Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Shakira in Negotiations to Receive Video Vanguard Awards at 2023 VMAs

Shakira in Negotiations to Receive Video Vanguard Awards at 2023 VMAs

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way