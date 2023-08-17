 

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Smile' hitmaker remembers waking up to police 'combing the beach' after she had sex for the first time with a guy while she was on a vacation with her family.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lily Allen reveals her dad called police on her after she lost her virginity aged 12. The mum-of-two "Smile" singer, 38, who has been hitched to "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, 48, since 2020, first had sex when on holiday with her "Trainspotting" star dad Keith Allen, 69, and younger brother Alfie, 36, famed for his role in "Game of Thrones".

"I actually went missing. I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil. When I was about 12, no I am joking," she told comedian Alan Carr, 47, on his "Life's a Beach" podcast about how her father thought she had gone missing when she was really having sex with a man she was having a secret summer fling with.

"They thought I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and brother, and obviously didn't come back to my room."

Lily added she "slept in the next day," and said, "I woke up and there was police all over the hotel. They were literally combing the beach and had T-shirts (asking), 'Is this what she was wearing?' I didn't have the heart to say, 'No, I was just losing my virginity.' It was all a bit traumatic, and I didn't have sex again then for a while."

  Editors' Pick

Lily said in 2018 she had sex with her dad's friend when she was 14.

Her family life is now far more settled than her wild youth, especially since Lily got hitched to actor David in a Las Vegas wedding attended by her two daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, who she had with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, 45. She and Sam tied the knot in 2011 before splitting in 2018.

Lily has been open for years about her tempestuous relationship with her dad, from whom she is currently believed to be estranged. They have been feuding since Lily called Keith a "self-saboteur" and took a stab at his career in her 2018 memoir "My Thoughts Exactly".

Keith admitted to The Guardian about her criticism, "That's true, yeah. I couldn't channel anything. You could say I wasted a lot of years. You could also say I had a f****** great time. I was in at the beginning for a lot of things. I presented one of the first 'yoof TV' shows. I was one of the first performers at the Comedy Store."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel Join 'To Kill a Tiger' as Executive Producers

Cillian Murphy Admits He Freaks Out When Watching His Own Movies
Related Posts
Lily Allen Struggles to 'Reconnect' With Herself After Sexual Assault and Past Traumas

Lily Allen Struggles to 'Reconnect' With Herself After Sexual Assault and Past Traumas

Skinny Lily Allen Discloses Tendency in Forgetting to Eat

Skinny Lily Allen Discloses Tendency in Forgetting to Eat

Lily Allen Unsurprised as She's Diagnosed With Adult ADHD Because It 'Sort of Runs' in Her Family

Lily Allen Unsurprised as She's Diagnosed With Adult ADHD Because It 'Sort of Runs' in Her Family

Lily Allen Expects to Get Review Bomb With Her West End Role

Lily Allen Expects to Get Review Bomb With Her West End Role

Latest News
Cillian Murphy Admits He Freaks Out When Watching His Own Movies
  • Aug 17, 2023

Cillian Murphy Admits He Freaks Out When Watching His Own Movies

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12
  • Aug 17, 2023

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel Join 'To Kill a Tiger' as Executive Producers
  • Aug 17, 2023

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel Join 'To Kill a Tiger' as Executive Producers

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake
  • Aug 17, 2023

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success
  • Aug 17, 2023

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud
  • Aug 17, 2023

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy