 

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel Join 'To Kill a Tiger' as Executive Producers

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel Join 'To Kill a Tiger' as Executive Producers
Instagram/YouTube
Movie

Ahead of its release in October, the 'Mindy Kaling Project' star and 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor help promote the movie about an Indian farmer seeking justice for his daughter.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel become executive producers of "To Kill a Tiger". The 44-year-old actress and Dev, 33, have both joined the film - which follows an Indian farmer as he seeks justice for his teenage daughter - as executive producers, ahead of its release in October.

"I feel so lucky to be part of this remarkable film by the gifted filmmaker, Nisha Pahuja. The story is heart-wrenching but triumphant, and stays with you long after you've seen it. 'To Kill A Tiger' shows you not only the power of a father's love but the strength of a young woman who faced the unimaginable, and chose to fight," Mindy said in a statement.

The feature was actually screened at the Toronto Film Festival in 2022, and Dev has admitted to being wowed by Nisha's work. The "Slumdog Millionaire" star described the director's work as being "revolutionary."

  Editors' Pick

He explained, "I had a visceral reaction whilst watching Nisha Pahuja's tender and powerful story of a father's love, and his determination to support his teenage daughter's quest for justice."

"In a culture where submission is commonplace, to challenge a centuries-old system that has silenced the voices of victims is revolutionary. Despite threats against the family and being ostracised in their community, they remained unflinching in their resolve."

"A David and Goliath story to the highest extent, 'To Kill a Tiger' is not only a rallying cry to dismantle the patriarchal system but also an inspiring anthem about the unwavering courage, resilience, and undeniable power of women. In my opinion, this film is one of the most important in modern Indian history."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12
Latest News
Cillian Murphy Admits He Freaks Out When Watching His Own Movies
  • Aug 17, 2023

Cillian Murphy Admits He Freaks Out When Watching His Own Movies

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12
  • Aug 17, 2023

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel Join 'To Kill a Tiger' as Executive Producers
  • Aug 17, 2023

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel Join 'To Kill a Tiger' as Executive Producers

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake
  • Aug 17, 2023

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success
  • Aug 17, 2023

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud
  • Aug 17, 2023

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Most Read
Sandra Bullock Defended by Fans After She's Asked to Return Her Oscar Amid 'The Blind Side' Scam
Movie

Sandra Bullock Defended by Fans After She's Asked to Return Her Oscar Amid 'The Blind Side' Scam

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Rumored to Star in Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules'

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Rumored to Star in Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules'

Tom Hanks Worried About Austin Butler's 'Mental Health' After Starring in 'Elvis'

Tom Hanks Worried About Austin Butler's 'Mental Health' After Starring in 'Elvis'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Fussing Over James Bond Rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Fussing Over James Bond Rumors

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy

Jessica Chastain Would Love to Return for 'The Help' Sequel

Jessica Chastain Would Love to Return for 'The Help' Sequel

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Rejected 'Huge Franchises' Because Of This Reason

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Rejected 'Huge Franchises' Because Of This Reason

'Talk to Me' Dubbed 'the Best, Most Intense Horror Movie' by Peter Jackson

'Talk to Me' Dubbed 'the Best, Most Intense Horror Movie' by Peter Jackson

Angelina Jolie Hires 'Thoughtful' Daughter Vivienne as Her Assistant for Broadway Production

Angelina Jolie Hires 'Thoughtful' Daughter Vivienne as Her Assistant for Broadway Production