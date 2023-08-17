'Tron: Ares' Delays Production, Director Is Frustrated by Hollywood Strike

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

Filmmaker Joachim Ronning is bummed that his latest project is on hold because of the ongoing Hollywood strike and urges all the parties involved in the disputes to find solutions.

AceShowbiz - "Tron: Ares" director Joachim Ronning is frustrated by the SAG-AFTRA strike after production on the movie was delayed. The Norwegian filmmaker said he had been due to begin filming the Disney movie - which stars Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Evan Peters - this week but has instead had to make 150 crew members redundant.

Joachim urged both sides of the disputes to speed up negotiations and not let the difficulties drag on indefinitely while he supports the strike action of both actors and writers.

He wrote on Instagram, "The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera - taking the scene and the text to a higher place. I've been fortunate to collaborate with amazing talent. It's a huge part of why I'm a filmmaker."

"However, like myself, being an actor or a writer, means you're a freelancer. And I can tell you, the constant uncertainty is not for everyone. To that end I don't think it's unreasonable to ask for a better safety net."

"Many of my best friends are writers. Everything starts with the story. Everything starts with you. That must continue. And that means that AI needs to be regulated. There is no doubt about the threat the technology poses to all creatives."

"Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It's indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone."

"The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it's done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It's time for diplomacy so we can get back to work -under conditions that are fair to everybody."

The movie has been described as a sequel to 2010's "Tron: Legacy" but it hasn't been confirmed if Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde, or Garrett Hedlund will feature in "Tron: Ares]".

