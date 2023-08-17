Kaley Cuoco Wearing Braces Due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress dishes on her latest struggle as a new mom and reveals she struggles with hand pain as taking care of her baby daughter has taken a toll on her.

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco opens up on her carpal tunnel syndrome from holding her baby. "The Flight Attendant" star welcomed four-month-old Matilda with partner Tom Pelphrey, 41, and she's shared with fans how she's having to exercise without using her hands because she's in pain with the common condition, which occurs when the nerve that runs from the forearm to the palm gets pinched at the wrist.

"Hey guys, so some of you may know I have this, like, major wrist, hand injury from holding the baby. It's a very real thing. Google it," Kaley - who was wearing a brace on each wrist - said in a video shared to personal trainer Ryan Sorenson's Instagram account.

"And I think the only thing to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands. And without using any body weight on my hands, which sounds crazy, and how can you get a workout like that? But Ryan and I are gonna do it today. We're gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you are injured."

The video then showed Kaley being put through her paces in a variety of exercises, with minimal use of her hands and wrists. The 37-year-old star said afterwards, "And that is how you do a no-hands workout and still get your a** kicked. So, you can always do it. No excuses."

The video was accompanied by a caption from Ryan, who explained how he had adapted his famous client's workouts. He wrote, "No Hands Workout' [fire emoji] since having her baby @kaleycuoco has been suffering with what's called Carpal tunnel syndrome, basically numbness and tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve…mostly due to holding the baby."

"So, other than laying off her workouts we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work. Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses! #carpaltunnel #noexcuses #momswholift #workouttips (sic)."

The former "The Big Bang Theory" actress revealed last month she was struggling with pain in her hands and wrists as a result of carrying her daughter around. Sharing an image of her left hand wrapped in a compression splint, she wrote, "They call it 'mommy wrist'. Are you kidding me?"

The following day, she added to the post, "Did I mention it's both hands? Just me sulking feeling sorry for myself."

