 

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage
Instagram/Anton Corbijn
Music

Brandon Flowers and co insists they didn't mean to offend anyone after causing outcry for bringing a Russian fan on stage in the former Soviet state and calling him their 'brother.'

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Killers are sorry after Brandon Flowers told an audience in Georgia that a Russian fan was their "brother." The "Smile Like You Mean It" hitmakers were jeered towards the end of their show in Batumi on Tuesday, August 15 after inviting a man to play drums with them during "For Reasons Unknown" towards the end of the show and revealed to the crowd in the former Soviet state that he was from the neighbouring country, which invaded them in 2008.

"We don't know the etiquette of this land but this guy's a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?" Brandon said to a mixture of cheers and boos in video footage circulating online.

After the song, the 42-year-old singer was booed again when he raised the subject a second time. He said, "You can't recognise if someone's your brother? He's not your brother? We all separate on the borders of our countries? … Am I not your brother, being from America?"

Brandon urged the audience to celebrate "that we're here together." He added, "I don't want it to turn ugly. And I see you as my brothers and my sisters."

  Editors' Pick

Mariam Nikuradze, a Georgian journalist, claimed fans had left after the song and while the band finished their set, they didn't say goodbye to the audience at the end of the show.

Following the outcry, the band issued a statement apologising and insisted they hadn't meant to offend anyone. They said in the message, which was shared to their social channels, "Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!"

"We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight's audience participation member coming onstage with us."

"We recognise that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers' audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters' could be misconstrued. We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologise. We stand with you and hope to return soon."

Russia has occupied 20% of Georgian territory since its 2008 invasion. Since the start of the war in Ukraine last year, many Russian citizens have headed for the safety of Georgia, which gained independence from Soviet rule in 1991, but some have faced a backlash there.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue
Related Posts
The Killers Felt 'Ton of Pressure' After Scoring Massive Hits With Debut Album

The Killers Felt 'Ton of Pressure' After Scoring Massive Hits With Debut Album

The Killers to Release New Album in 2023

The Killers to Release New Album in 2023

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

Latest News
Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute
  • Aug 16, 2023

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage
  • Aug 16, 2023

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact
  • Aug 16, 2023

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'
  • Aug 16, 2023

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'

Most Read
Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance
Music

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music