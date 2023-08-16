 

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue
Instagram
Music

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker is asked whether he has been asked by his pal to re-record their collaboration, which also feature rapper Future, for 'Reputation' re-release.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran hasn't been invited to record a new version of "End Game" with Taylor Swift yet. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker has been hard at work re-recording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of them following a masters dispute with her former record label Big Machine Records and has so far released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", "Red (Taylor's Version)", and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", with "1989 (Taylor's Version)" set to follow in October.

As a new version of 2017's "Reputation" is expected to follow, Ed was asked whether he has been back in the studio to lay down vocals for "End Game", the pair's collaboration with Future which featured on the record but admitted he hasn't yet.

Asked about the subject on Andy Cohen's "Deep + Shallow" podcast, he said, "No, I haven't. No. No. But '1989 (Taylor's Version)' is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

The "Eyes Closed" hitmaker - who previously joined Taylor to re-record their duet from "Red", "Everything Has Changed" - admitted he'd "love" to see his friend on tour but it's proven difficult to catch either her "Eras" show or Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" concerts because they are all on the road at the same time.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "I think what's nice about everyone's show is everyone's show is so individual to them. And everyone's got a different show, so, uh, so yeah. I mean, but we're all playing. I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the UK."

Taylor recently vowed to make "as many albums as humanly possible." According to Variety, Taylor said at one of her six Los Angeles shows on "The Eras Tour", "The reason we didn't tour for five years - that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had much more important things that we had to worry about."

"But I've been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you and I go, 'Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?' "

"And so, when you guys are at a show if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn't alone in feeling it. It's sort of my coping process in life - so all of a sudden that was gone. And so I decided, in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn't play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible."

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans by Working a Shift at Minnesota Lego Store

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans by Working a Shift at Minnesota Lego Store

Ed Sheeran Worried AI Will Become Too Smart and Destroy Mankind

Ed Sheeran Worried AI Will Become Too Smart and Destroy Mankind

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Latest News
Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute
  • Aug 16, 2023

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage
  • Aug 16, 2023

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact
  • Aug 16, 2023

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'
  • Aug 16, 2023

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'

Most Read
Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance
Music

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Tina Knowles Comments on Comparison Between Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's Tours

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music