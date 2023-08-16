 

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

Emma Heming Willis has pleaded with her social media followers to seek professional help about their struggle as she shares 10 important questions to ask about 'brain health.'

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Heming Willis is encouraging her fans to talk to their doctors about their "brain health." The 45-year-old model is dedicating her life to caring for her dementia-stricken husband Bruce Willis, 68, and made the call after admitting to her followers she was "not good" as she struggles with life as the "Die Hard" star's carer.

She reposted, in her latest Instagram message, an advertisement directed at women that said, "10 questions every woman should ask their doctor about brain health."

It included the first question from the quiz which was, "What lifestyle habits will protect my brain health throughout life?" Emma said, "This is going to be an interesting series to follow! It's so important to talk to your doctor about brain health because I'm pretty sure he's not addressing it with you."

Emma, who has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, with Bruce, posted her plea a day after saying she was struggling with her journey as a carer. She also urged fellow "care partners" to "look for something beautiful" in their otherwise "hard," "stressful" days and send her photos of their lives.

Emma added in her Instagram post, "I know it looks like I'm out living my best life, (but) I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can. I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and (I do that for) Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way. So I don't want it to be misconstrued that I'm good, 'cause I'm not. I'm not good."

The model said her thinking can often become "doom and gloom" and said putting her "best foot forward" is a daily task that "does not come to (her) easily." Emma added, "When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love."

  Editors' Pick

In March, Emma marked her 14th wedding anniversary to Bruce by posting photos and a video to mark happy moments since they got hitched. Alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received from a friend, Emma wrote on her Instagram, "Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life."

"I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person's act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me. In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow."

"Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left 'a little something' for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things. It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers."

"When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can't. And that is what it is. So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don't ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time."

Hours later, Emma shared a video shot by Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore of her and the actor renewing their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary. Bruce marked turning 68 on March 19 while surrounded by his children Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, who he has with his 60-year-old actress ex Demi.

Bruce retired from acting last year due to the brain disorder aphasia affecting his ability to understand language, and in another update on his health last month, his family said he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which affects behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.

You can share this post!

You might also like

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact
Related Posts
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Confesses She's 'Not Good' Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Confesses She's 'Not Good' Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Shares Picture of Him Holding Her Baby Louetta

Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Shares Picture of Him Holding Her Baby Louetta

Bruce Willis Hailed by Wife Emma and Ex-Wife Demi Moore on Father's Day Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Hailed by Wife Emma and Ex-Wife Demi Moore on Father's Day Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Daughter Overwhelmed by Reaction to Her Candid Essay About Dad's Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Daughter Overwhelmed by Reaction to Her Candid Essay About Dad's Dementia Battle

Latest News
Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact
  • Aug 16, 2023

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'
  • Aug 16, 2023

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube
  • Aug 16, 2023

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube

Billie Eilish Divides Fans With Her New Diamond Grills
  • Aug 16, 2023

Billie Eilish Divides Fans With Her New Diamond Grills

Suzanne Somers Calls 911 After False Health Scare
  • Aug 16, 2023

Suzanne Somers Calls 911 After False Health Scare

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage