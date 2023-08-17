Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

After making headlines for spreading her legs during a North Carolina performance, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum explains that she was wearing a swimsuit under her pink robe.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sonja Morgan has denied rumors suggesting that she flashed visitors at a drag brunch. After making headlines for spreading her legs during a North Carolina performance, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" set the record straight on the matter via social media.

On Tuesday, August 15, the former reality TV star explained that she, at that time, wore a swimsuit under her revealing outfit through an Instagram post. "[In] case you read I flash everyone during my Sonja In Your City #caburlesque show. You weren't wrong," she began writing.

Sonja went on to explain, "I was wearing this swimsuit under my sequin wrap robe [a squinting face with tongue emoji]. However I would say the biggest challenge was the floppy chair vs a cabaret chair. Just saying. All good [a red heart emoji] We always have greeeeeaaat niiight."

The "Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake" star additionally promoted her event by writing, "More cities and dates coming soon. Link in bio #SonjaInYourCity #comedytour #improv #meetandgreet aftershow @sonja_sangria & photo ops #nashville #philly #nyc #soldout 2nd show now."

In the post, Sonja also uploaded a photo of herself wearing the outfit she donned during her performance. She could be seen sporting a hot pink swimsuit that came with a plunging neckline. She was smiling at the camera while striking a pose on a sofa, where a sparkling pink robe was put on.

Sonja previously shocked many with her jaw-dropping acts during a "Sonja in the Queen City Drag Brunch" that took place in North Carolina. On August 6, she straddled the back of a chair at a Ink N Ivy in Charlotte, as seen in a video circulating online. She later put both of her legs up in the air while music was played in the background.

In the clip, Sonja was wearing a short pink robe. She could be seen doing her moves in front of a large audience. Some people in the crowd took their phones out to film her erotic moves.

You can share this post!