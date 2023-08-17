 

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out
Instagram
Celebrity

Just three days prior to the bowling outing, the former Disney darling and the 'How I Met Your Father' star were captured enjoying a girls' night out in Santa Monica, California.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have been spending their time together in the past week. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress and the "How I Met Your Father" star went bowling together in Los Angeles, just days after they had a girls' night out.

On Monday, August 14, the 31-year-old and her BFF were photographed hitting up a Studio City bowling alley with a few friends. In pictures surfacing online, the singer looked comfy in sweats while the "Grown-ish" alum opted to go with a white sports bra that she paired with black leggings.

Just three days prior to that, Selena and Francia were captured enjoying a girls' night out in Santa Monica, California. The former Disney darling even led the way as paparazzi took their photos.

  Editors' Pick

At that time, Selena rocked a black long-sleeved dress with a thigh slit and a turtleneck. Francia, in the meantime, wore a pair of green leather shorts and a tan silk tank top. Both actresses completed their looks by sporting matching leopard-print heels.

After the outing, Selena turned to Instagram Story to share an image of their high heels. Francia then reposted the snap on her own Story, clarifying that all is well between her and the "Wolves" songstress. "No beef, just salsa," the 35-year-old wrote, adding, "(This was not planned)."

Selena initially brushed off feud rumors between her and Francia in July as she gave a birthday shoutout to the latter. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," she wrote in an Instagram post, before declaring loyalty to Francia, who donated her kidney to Selena back in September 2017 following a complication due to her lupus. The songstress gushed, "No matter where life takes us, I love you. [a heath emoji] @franciaraisa."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Deems Steve Martin Her 'Buddy' in Birthday Tribute

Selena Gomez Deems Steve Martin Her 'Buddy' in Birthday Tribute

Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Cleavage in New Sizzling Photos

Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Cleavage in New Sizzling Photos

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Share Emotional Embrace at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Concert

Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Share Emotional Embrace at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Concert

Latest News
Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake
  • Aug 17, 2023

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success
  • Aug 17, 2023

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud
  • Aug 17, 2023

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Kaley Cuoco Wearing Braces Due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby
  • Aug 17, 2023

Kaley Cuoco Wearing Braces Due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out
  • Aug 17, 2023

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out

Tori Kelly to Kick Off 'Take Control' Tour After Being Discharged From Hospital
  • Aug 17, 2023

Tori Kelly to Kick Off 'Take Control' Tour After Being Discharged From Hospital

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy