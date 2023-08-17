Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have been spending their time together in the past week. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress and the "How I Met Your Father" star went bowling together in Los Angeles, just days after they had a girls' night out.

On Monday, August 14, the 31-year-old and her BFF were photographed hitting up a Studio City bowling alley with a few friends. In pictures surfacing online, the singer looked comfy in sweats while the "Grown-ish" alum opted to go with a white sports bra that she paired with black leggings.

Just three days prior to that, Selena and Francia were captured enjoying a girls' night out in Santa Monica, California. The former Disney darling even led the way as paparazzi took their photos.

At that time, Selena rocked a black long-sleeved dress with a thigh slit and a turtleneck. Francia, in the meantime, wore a pair of green leather shorts and a tan silk tank top. Both actresses completed their looks by sporting matching leopard-print heels.

After the outing, Selena turned to Instagram Story to share an image of their high heels. Francia then reposted the snap on her own Story, clarifying that all is well between her and the "Wolves" songstress. "No beef, just salsa," the 35-year-old wrote, adding, "(This was not planned)."

Selena initially brushed off feud rumors between her and Francia in July as she gave a birthday shoutout to the latter. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," she wrote in an Instagram post, before declaring loyalty to Francia, who donated her kidney to Selena back in September 2017 following a complication due to her lupus. The songstress gushed, "No matter where life takes us, I love you. [a heath emoji] @franciaraisa."

