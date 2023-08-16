Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute

Cover Images/M10s/Darla Khazei Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner has a special way to celebrate bestie Jennifer Lawrence's birthday. The reality TV star and momager made use of her Instagram account to wish the actress a happy birthday as she turned 33 on Tuesday, August 15.

Kris treated her followers to a slew of throwback photos of her with "The Hunger Games" star. "Happy birthday #JenniferLawrence! I love you and wish you the most magical year ever!" she captioned one of the pictures.

The said snap featured the 67-year-old and Jennifer seemingly wrestling on a bed together. Both of them wore black outfits that matched their black high heels. "The Kardashians" star and the "No Hard Feelings" actress showed their "shocked" faces.

In another slide, Kris posted a photo of them alongside Tommy Hilfinger's wife, Dee Ocleppo, and designer Diane von Furstenberg. The quartet were all smiles in the picture.

Social media users joined Kris to celebrate JLaw's special day. "Many more fabulous birthday to you," one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another added, "She's still gorgeous at the age of 33. Happy birthday to Jennifer Lawrence."

In a separate post, one admirer gushed over the two ladies' friendship. "i love jennifer lawrence's birthday because it's the yearly reminder of her oddly fascinating friendship with kris jenner," the person joked.

Additionally, comedian Amy Schumer shared a hilarious post to wish JLaw a happy birthday. The "I Feel Pretty" star shared a photo of a vintage doll that was jokingly named the "Trailer Trash" doll. "Happy birthday Jennifer! #neverchange," Amy joked in the caption of the photo.

A few other celebrities that share birthday tributes to Jennifer included Ben Affleck, Joe Jonas as well as "Will & Grace" alum Debra Messing.

