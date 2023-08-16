 

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute
Cover Images/M10s/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The 67-year-old reality TV star and momager makes use of her Instagram account to wish the actress and bestie a happy birthday as the 'Hunger Games' actress turns 33.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner has a special way to celebrate bestie Jennifer Lawrence's birthday. The reality TV star and momager made use of her Instagram account to wish the actress a happy birthday as she turned 33 on Tuesday, August 15.

Kris treated her followers to a slew of throwback photos of her with "The Hunger Games" star. "Happy birthday #JenniferLawrence! I love you and wish you the most magical year ever!" she captioned one of the pictures.

The said snap featured the 67-year-old and Jennifer seemingly wrestling on a bed together. Both of them wore black outfits that matched their black high heels. "The Kardashians" star and the "No Hard Feelings" actress showed their "shocked" faces.

In another slide, Kris posted a photo of them alongside Tommy Hilfinger's wife, Dee Ocleppo, and designer Diane von Furstenberg. The quartet were all smiles in the picture.

  Editors' Pick

Social media users joined Kris to celebrate JLaw's special day. "Many more fabulous birthday to you," one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another added, "She's still gorgeous at the age of 33. Happy birthday to Jennifer Lawrence."

In a separate post, one admirer gushed over the two ladies' friendship. "i love jennifer lawrence's birthday because it's the yearly reminder of her oddly fascinating friendship with kris jenner," the person joked.

Additionally, comedian Amy Schumer shared a hilarious post to wish JLaw a happy birthday. The "I Feel Pretty" star shared a photo of a vintage doll that was jokingly named the "Trailer Trash" doll. "Happy birthday Jennifer! #neverchange," Amy joked in the caption of the photo.

A few other celebrities that share birthday tributes to Jennifer included Ben Affleck, Joe Jonas as well as "Will & Grace" alum Debra Messing.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'
Related Posts
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Baby Tatum Thompson's 1st Birthday

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Baby Tatum Thompson's 1st Birthday

Kris Jenner Dishes on the Key to Balance Her Roles as Mom and Manager to Her Kids

Kris Jenner Dishes on the Key to Balance Her Roles as Mom and Manager to Her Kids

Kris Jenner Roasted by Daughter Khloe Kardashian After Giving $300 for In-N-Out Burger

Kris Jenner Roasted by Daughter Khloe Kardashian After Giving $300 for In-N-Out Burger

Kris Jenner Claims Sometimes She Feels Like 'Cursing' Her Kids With the Burden of Fame

Kris Jenner Claims Sometimes She Feels Like 'Cursing' Her Kids With the Burden of Fame

Latest News
Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute
  • Aug 16, 2023

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Wrestle on Bed in Silly Birthday Tribute

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage
  • Aug 16, 2023

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact
  • Aug 16, 2023

Keri Russell Glad to Leave Disney Mouseketeers With Her 'Sanity' and 'Dignity' Intact

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'
  • Aug 16, 2023

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage