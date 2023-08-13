 

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and the former 'Grown-ish' star continue to brush off feud rumors between the two by stepping out to celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi together.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa continued to prove that everything is good between the two. The "Only Murders in the Building" star and the "Grown-ish" alum, who were hit with feud rumors last year, were spotted enjoying a girls' night out in Santa Monica, California.

The 31-year-old and her BFF were photographed leaving celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Friday, August 11. In photos surfacing online, the former Disney darling was seen leading the way a paparazzi took their pictures.

For the outfit, Selena rocked a black long-sleeved dress with a thigh slit and a turtleneck. Her pal, in the meantime, wore a pair of green leather shorts and a tan silk tank top. Both actresses completed their looks by sporting matching leopard-print heels.

After the outing, Selena turned to Instagram Story to share a picture of their high heels. Francia then reposted the snap on her own Story, clarifying that all is well between her and the "Wolves" songstress. "No beef, just salsa," the 35-year-old wrote, adding, "(This was not planned)."

In late July, Selena brushed off rumors that she and Francia had a fallout. At that time, she posted on Instagram a sweet birthday shoutout for the "How I Met Your Father" star, who donated her kidney to Selena back in September 2017 following a complication due to her lupus.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," Selena wrote in the caption. The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress further declared her loyalty to Francia by adding, "No matter where life takes us, I love you. [a heath emoji] @franciaraisa."

Feud rumors between Selena and Francia first emerged in November 2022 when the former told Rolling Stone magazine that she only had Taylor Swift as a friend in Hollywood. At the time, Francia unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Selena, meanwhile, wrote underneath a TikTok video that broke down the drama, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

