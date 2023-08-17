 

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud
Cover Images/Instagram/Ryan Hartford
Celebrity

The Def Jam co-founder, who was previously accused of verbal abuse by her other daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, seemingly attempts to extend an olive branch with his kids by sharing the sweet video online.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Russell Simmons tried to extend an olive branch to one of his daughters following a family feud. On Monday, August 14, the music mogul unleashed a video of him and Ming Lee Simmons smiling together.

The 65-year-old uploaded the clip on his Instagram page. "When Times are tough smile and breathe keep your head up yogis," he wrote in the caption of the post. "Gods got you again like he had u last time."

Many were questioning whether the video is "recent." However, some Instagram users noted that it is an "old" clip, with one assuming that Russell shared it because "he misses his kids."

  Editors' Pick

The family drama was made public after Russell's other daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, claimed he's "been awful to [her] for years." Sharing screenshots of her conversation with her dad, Aoki said that her father "hasn't given [her] a dime in years" and even threatened to ruin her modeling career.

Aoki explained that she "stopped talking" to him because he was "giving [her] panic attacks to the point [she] was placed on emergency medication every time [they] spoke." She continued, "You were putting so much anger and rage on me every phone call." She said her father would be "cursing" and "screaming" that "it got to the point I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack."

Aoki also shared a screen recording of a FaceTime call that was muted but showed her father shouting at her. The 20-year-old believes her father's "mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia" because "he really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently."

Russell, who shares the two girls with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons, already issued a public apology following the verbal abuse allegation. "DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling." He went on declaring his love for his daughters as writing, "but know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself," he penned on Instagram.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tori Kelly to Kick Off 'Take Control' Tour After Being Discharged From Hospital

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out
Related Posts
Russell Simmons Apologizes to Daughters for 'Being Frustrated' and 'Yelling' After Online Backlash

Russell Simmons Apologizes to Daughters for 'Being Frustrated' and 'Yelling' After Online Backlash

Rappers Wanted Clothes That Made Them 'Look Rich', Designer Tommy Hilfiger Says

Rappers Wanted Clothes That Made Them 'Look Rich', Designer Tommy Hilfiger Says

Russell Simmons Announces NFT Collection to Raise Funds for Hip-Hop Pioneers

Russell Simmons Announces NFT Collection to Raise Funds for Hip-Hop Pioneers

Russell Simmons Sues Ex Kimora Lee Simmons and Her Husband for Allegedly Stealing His Stocks

Russell Simmons Sues Ex Kimora Lee Simmons and Her Husband for Allegedly Stealing His Stocks

Latest News
Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success
  • Aug 17, 2023

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud
  • Aug 17, 2023

Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Kaley Cuoco Wearing Braces Due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby
  • Aug 17, 2023

Kaley Cuoco Wearing Braces Due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out
  • Aug 17, 2023

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out

Tori Kelly to Kick Off 'Take Control' Tour After Being Discharged From Hospital
  • Aug 17, 2023

Tori Kelly to Kick Off 'Take Control' Tour After Being Discharged From Hospital

'Tron: Ares' Delays Production, Director Is Frustrated by Hollywood Strike
  • Aug 17, 2023

'Tron: Ares' Delays Production, Director Is Frustrated by Hollywood Strike

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera