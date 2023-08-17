Russell Simmons Posts 'Old' Video of Him and Daughter Ming Smiling Together After Family Feud

Cover Images/Instagram/Ryan Hartford Celebrity

The Def Jam co-founder, who was previously accused of verbal abuse by her other daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, seemingly attempts to extend an olive branch with his kids by sharing the sweet video online.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Russell Simmons tried to extend an olive branch to one of his daughters following a family feud. On Monday, August 14, the music mogul unleashed a video of him and Ming Lee Simmons smiling together.

The 65-year-old uploaded the clip on his Instagram page. "When Times are tough smile and breathe keep your head up yogis," he wrote in the caption of the post. "Gods got you again like he had u last time."

Many were questioning whether the video is "recent." However, some Instagram users noted that it is an "old" clip, with one assuming that Russell shared it because "he misses his kids."

The family drama was made public after Russell's other daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, claimed he's "been awful to [her] for years." Sharing screenshots of her conversation with her dad, Aoki said that her father "hasn't given [her] a dime in years" and even threatened to ruin her modeling career.

Aoki explained that she "stopped talking" to him because he was "giving [her] panic attacks to the point [she] was placed on emergency medication every time [they] spoke." She continued, "You were putting so much anger and rage on me every phone call." She said her father would be "cursing" and "screaming" that "it got to the point I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack."

Aoki also shared a screen recording of a FaceTime call that was muted but showed her father shouting at her. The 20-year-old believes her father's "mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia" because "he really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently."

Russell, who shares the two girls with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons, already issued a public apology following the verbal abuse allegation. "DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling." He went on declaring his love for his daughters as writing, "but know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself," he penned on Instagram.

