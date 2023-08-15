 

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Nope' actress and her baby daddy are spotted on a night out together in Los Angeles in a video shared by her friend, a month after Darius criticized her 'booty cheeks' getup.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have seemingly moved past the recent drama involving her revealing outfit. One month after his outfit-shaming comments, the pair appear to be back together.

The "Scream Queens" alum and her boyfriend were recently spotted on a date in Los Angeles. According to Media Take Out, the actress went out with her bestie, Instagram influencer Aaliyah Jay, on Saturday night, August 12.

Darius appeared to join the girls during the night out. In a video reportedly uploaded by Aaliyah, Darius was seen in the background while Keke was dancing with her gal pal.

Darius left everyone stunned with his shady comments on Keke's "booty cheeks" getup when she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show last month. Responding to a clip of his girlfriend dancing with the R&B crooner at the concert, he wrote on Twitter, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

  Editors' Pick

He later doubled down on his comment in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

Hinting at a rift in their relationship, Keke and Darius later unfollowed each other on Instagram. She also appeared to clap back at her boyfriend by posting an Instagram clip wherein she's selling merchandise with "I'M A MOTHA" graphics.

Along with the video, The "True Jackson, VP" star wrote in the caption, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" She added a smiling face with heart eyes emoji and continued promoting her new merchandise by stating, " 'I'M A MOTHA' and 'Stevie to the bulls**t' shirts available NOW! Link in bio [a smiling face emoji]."

In an interview with The Cut, the 29-year-old further defended showing off her postpartum body. "It's like, that's not something to hide, that's something to embrace. We're going to lean into this new body," she declared.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chrishell Stause Slams Fans for Shipping Her With Ex Jason Oppenheim Amid Marriage to G Flip

Julian Sands Brought 'Wrong Tools' During Fatal Trekking in Mount Baldy
Related Posts
Keke Palmer Opens Up on Her Parents' Reaction to Her Fluid Sexuality

Keke Palmer Opens Up on Her Parents' Reaction to Her Fluid Sexuality

Keke Palmer Says Being a Mom Gives Her a 'Sense Freedom' Despite Being Shamed by BF Over Her Outfit

Keke Palmer Says Being a Mom Gives Her a 'Sense Freedom' Despite Being Shamed by BF Over Her Outfit

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Reveals Pressure to Be 'Perfect' Amid Backlash Over Outfit-Shaming Comments

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Reveals Pressure to Be 'Perfect' Amid Backlash Over Outfit-Shaming Comments

Keke Palmer Defends Showing Off Postpartum Body After Boyfriend Outfit-Shamed Her

Keke Palmer Defends Showing Off Postpartum Body After Boyfriend Outfit-Shamed Her

Latest News
Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather', Died at 92
  • Aug 15, 2023

Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather', Died at 92

David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain
  • Aug 15, 2023

David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama
  • Aug 15, 2023

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Ben Kingsley Dishes on 'Disturbing' Story From Childhood as He Grew Up With Anti-Semitic Grandmother
  • Aug 15, 2023

Ben Kingsley Dishes on 'Disturbing' Story From Childhood as He Grew Up With Anti-Semitic Grandmother

Sally Kirkland Confesses Bob Dylan Is the Reason She Stays Single
  • Aug 15, 2023

Sally Kirkland Confesses Bob Dylan Is the Reason She Stays Single

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance
  • Aug 15, 2023

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

Most Read
Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall