Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

The 'Nope' actress and her baby daddy are spotted on a night out together in Los Angeles in a video shared by her friend, a month after Darius criticized her 'booty cheeks' getup.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have seemingly moved past the recent drama involving her revealing outfit. One month after his outfit-shaming comments, the pair appear to be back together.

The "Scream Queens" alum and her boyfriend were recently spotted on a date in Los Angeles. According to Media Take Out, the actress went out with her bestie, Instagram influencer Aaliyah Jay, on Saturday night, August 12.

Darius appeared to join the girls during the night out. In a video reportedly uploaded by Aaliyah, Darius was seen in the background while Keke was dancing with her gal pal.

Darius left everyone stunned with his shady comments on Keke's "booty cheeks" getup when she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show last month. Responding to a clip of his girlfriend dancing with the R&B crooner at the concert, he wrote on Twitter, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

He later doubled down on his comment in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

Hinting at a rift in their relationship, Keke and Darius later unfollowed each other on Instagram. She also appeared to clap back at her boyfriend by posting an Instagram clip wherein she's selling merchandise with "I'M A MOTHA" graphics.

Along with the video, The "True Jackson, VP" star wrote in the caption, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" She added a smiling face with heart eyes emoji and continued promoting her new merchandise by stating, " 'I'M A MOTHA' and 'Stevie to the bulls**t' shirts available NOW! Link in bio [a smiling face emoji]."

In an interview with The Cut, the 29-year-old further defended showing off her postpartum body. "It's like, that's not something to hide, that's something to embrace. We're going to lean into this new body," she declared.

