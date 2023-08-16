 

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube

Music

The film includes an interview with record producer Rick Rubin, as well as a compilation of 'SIRENS', 'HYAENA', 'DELRESTO' and 'MODERN JAM' visuals that he broke out into solo MV.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) has made "Circus Maximus" movies available on YouTube. To celebrate the release, the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker treated fans to multiple music videos for his "Utopia" tracks.

The emcee dropped the 75-minute flick, which he co-directed with Harmony Korine, on Tuesday, August 15. The film includes an interview with record producer Rick Rubin, as well as a compilation of "SIRENS", "HYAENA", "DELRESTO" and "MODERN JAM" visuals that he broke out into solo MV.

  Editors' Pick

"Utopia" is such a major success for Travis as it spends two weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. The set arrived at No. 1 on the list after earning 147,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 10, according to Luminate.

Of "Utopia" number, SEA units comprised 110,000, equaling 145.99 million on-demand official streams of the set's 19 total songs. Album sales comprised 37,000 and TEA units comprisd less than 1,000 units. It marks the first rap album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly two years.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zara Larsson Blasts TikToker for Accusing Her of Being Homophobic

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'

Related Posts
Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Travis Scott's Rome Concert Causes 1.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Travis Scott's Rome Concert Causes 1.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Latest News
Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'
  • Aug 16, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Emphasizes the Importance of 'Brain Health'

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube
  • Aug 16, 2023

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube

Billie Eilish Divides Fans With Her New Diamond Grills
  • Aug 16, 2023

Billie Eilish Divides Fans With Her New Diamond Grills

Suzanne Somers Calls 911 After False Health Scare
  • Aug 16, 2023

Suzanne Somers Calls 911 After False Health Scare

Ioan Gruffudd Labels Ex Alice Evans 'Child Abuser' Amid Nasty Custody Battle
  • Aug 16, 2023

Ioan Gruffudd Labels Ex Alice Evans 'Child Abuser' Amid Nasty Custody Battle

Zara Larsson Blasts TikToker for Accusing Her of Being Homophobic
  • Aug 16, 2023

Zara Larsson Blasts TikToker for Accusing Her of Being Homophobic

Most Read
Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance
Music

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

Lionel Richie Postpones Sold-Out Gig in New York as He's 'Unable to Land' Due to Severe Weather

Lionel Richie Postpones Sold-Out Gig in New York as He's 'Unable to Land' Due to Severe Weather

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music