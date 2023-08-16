Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube

Music

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) has made "Circus Maximus" movies available on YouTube. To celebrate the release, the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker treated fans to multiple music videos for his "Utopia" tracks.



The emcee dropped the 75-minute flick, which he co-directed with Harmony Korine, on Tuesday, August 15. The film includes an interview with record producer Rick Rubin, as well as a compilation of "SIRENS", "HYAENA", "DELRESTO" and "MODERN JAM" visuals that he broke out into solo MV.

"Utopia" is such a major success for Travis as it spends two weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. The set arrived at No. 1 on the list after earning 147,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 10, according to Luminate.

Of "Utopia" number, SEA units comprised 110,000, equaling 145.99 million on-demand official streams of the set's 19 total songs. Album sales comprised 37,000 and TEA units comprisd less than 1,000 units. It marks the first rap album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly two years.

