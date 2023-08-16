 

Paris Hilton Donates to Local Shelters After Getting Backlash for Vacationing in Maui Amid Wildfires

The hotel heiress, who recently landed in hot water over her family vacation in Hawaii amid the deadly disaster, reportedly cuts short the getaway to help the victims.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton offered aids to those affected by the deadly wildfires in Maui. The hotel heiress, who recently landed in hot water over her family vacation in Hawaii amid the deadly disaster, reportedly cut short the getaway to help the victims.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Hiltons offered aid to those affected by the devastation, including a family member who lost their restaurant. "Paris and Carter's trip to Maui was initially a planned family trip. Paris considers Maui a second home since she has been traveling there since she was born and has many friends and family there," the source revealed.

"Her uncle's restaurant, Lahaina, burned down, so Paris and Carter decided to shorten their trip and go see their family and help where they could," the insider claimed. "When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to local shelters and to people in need, and made significant contributions."

The new report arrived after Paris and husband Carter Reum caught heat for frolicking at a resort in Wailea, about a 30-mile drive to the devastation in Lahaina. In pictures circulating online, the pair were seen kissing in an ocean as the death toll from the infernos continued to rise. She could be seen carrying their son Phoenix, who is due to turn seven months old this week after being born via surrogate in January.

Social media quickly put the couple on blast after catching wind of the pictures. The two were called everything from "disgusting" to "clueless" by critics. Others told them they were astounded at the "tone deaf" holiday and told the couple to "read the room."

The Maui wildfires were first reported on August 8. Fires began to destroy Maui as a result of drought conditions and hurricane weather. At least 100 people have been confirmed dead, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

