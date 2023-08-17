 

'Blind Side' Star Tells Sandra Bullock Haters to 'Leave Her Alone' Amid Michael Oher's Lawsuit

'Blind Side' Star Tells Sandra Bullock Haters to 'Leave Her Alone' Amid Michael Oher's Lawsuit
Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the 2009 film, defends the 'Speed' actress against demand for her to return her Oscar after Oher filed a lawsuit against the Tuohys, whom he claims never adopted him.

AceShowbiz - Unlike Michael Oher and the Tuohys' relationship which has fallen apart, Quinton Aaron has still got Sandra Bullock's back amid criticism over "The Blind Side" drama. The actor has defended the actress as she has been asked to forfeit her Oscar for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy in the 2009 film, which Oher has claimed was based on a lie.

Responding to the criticism against the Academy Award-winning actress, Aaron told Fox News Digital, "There's a lot of hate being spread around nowadays. And there's you know, someone asked me, there's people saying things that, 'Oh maybe you should strip Sandra of her title…her Oscar.' I'm like, 'For what?' "

The 39-year-old insisted that Bullock should not be blamed for the alleged scam, saying, "There's nothing that says she had anything to do with this. She was an actress who got hired to do a job, and she did it so well that she was rewarded for it. Why would you take that reward just because of what's going on today, 14 years later?"

Addressing the haters, he continued, "I wish they would just leave her alone because, you know, she's going through her own things right now, you know with the love she just lost. You know, she suffered a great loss." Aaron was referencing the recent death of Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall.

Aaron expressed the same sentiment in an interview with The New York Post. "We are living in a day and age where people are hell bent on pointing the blame on people and are just throwing things out there that's wrong," he stated. "It's like saying, 'Let's throw this person to the wolves.' "

"Sandra did nothing wrong," the actor, who played Oher in the sports drama, doubled down. "That's my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now,. I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her."

Bullock has been targeted by social media users after Oher initiated legal proceedings concerning the profits generated by "The Blind Side" earlier this week. In his legal filing against the family, he claims that the Tuohys never adopted him and that he was tricked into signing a document that made the pair his conservators instead of his adoptive parents and allowed them to profit off his name.

The former athlete, who played in the NFL for eight seasons, says he only learned of the conservatorship in February of this year. The Tuohy family's lawyer, meanwhile, admitted that Oher and the family had been estranged for about a decade.

Sean Tuohy has also responded to the allegations, telling the Daily Memphian that his family was "stunned" and devastated. He added, "It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

