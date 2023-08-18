Sandra Bullock 'Upset' at How 'The Blind Side' Drama 'Tainted' Her Hard Work

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Movie

The 'Gravity' actress is reportedly 'heartbroken' that such a wonderful story' has been 'tainted' by the fallout over Michael Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohy family.

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock has been left "heartbroken" by "The Blind Side" drama. The actress, who has faced backlash amid Michael Oher's claim that the movie was based on a lie, is reportedly "upset" that her hard work has been "tainted" by the fallout over the lawsuit against the Tuohy family.

"She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted," a source close to the 59-year-old tells Daily Mail. "Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention."

The so-called insider notes, "There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective."

Noting that it's already tough for Sandra without the "Blind Side" drama in the wake of her longtime partner Bryan Randall's passing, the source adds, "Sandra is putting up a strong face and a strong front as it has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news."

The source continues, "She is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for Sandra and she is looking forward to better days ahead."

Oher filed a lawsuit against the Tuohy family earlier this month, alleging that Leigh Ann and Sean Tuohy never actually adopted him, but instead created a conservatorship which gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name. The former athlete, who played in the NFL for eight seasons, says he only learned of the conservatorship in February of this year.

However, Oher's 2011 memoir appears to show that he was aware of the conservatorship long before he took the legal action. In "I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond", he talked about the legal relationship he had with the family.

"It kind of felt like a formality, as I'd been a part of the family for more than a year at that point. Since I was already over the age of eighteen and considered an adult by the state of Tennessee, Sean and Leigh Anne would be named as my 'legal conservators,' " Oher penned.

He continued, "They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as 'adoptive parents,' but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account. Honestly, I didn't care what it was called. I was just happy that no one could argue that we weren't legally what we already knew was real: We were a family."

Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr., the "adoptive brother" of Oher, additionally claimed that the retired football player knew about it two years ago as he sent texts demanding money or he would go public with the allegations.

Meanwhile, Bullock has faced criticism from social media users who demanded she return her Oscar for her role as Leigh Ann Tuohy in the 2009 movie. She has also been defended by her fans and her "The Blind Side" co-star Quinton Aaron, who said that the backlash against the actress was "wrong."

