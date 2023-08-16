Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

FX TV

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne looks unrecognizable in a new promo poster for "American Horror Story: Delicate". The new promo art for the upcoming season 12 of the hit FX series sees the actress debuting a new hair look while sporting a creepy facial expression.

Shared on the show's official social media accounts, the poster features Cara's character who wears a red short-sleeved top and black PVC gloves. She also sports spectacles over her eyes while holding a long syringe with a spider inside.

Her white hair, meanwhile, has red tips that match her top. Further adding creepy vibe, the "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" star gives a slight sinister-like smile to the camera.

"Take your medicine. FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu," the caption for the poster read. Fans expressed excitement in the comments section. "OMG! Her character looks so cool!" one fan wrote. "oh cara the way you slay," a second fan said.

Joining Cara on the show are Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. Back in May, the trio were pictured filming an outside scene on a bench.

"American Horror Story: Delicate" is partly based on Danielle Valentine's thriller novel "Delicate Condition". The 12th season of the FX show follows fictionalized actress Anna Alcott, a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

While Kim's casting sparked chatter online, series co-creator Ryan Murphy gushed over Kim as he weighed in on her casting. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the 'AHS' family," he told The Hollywood Reporter in April.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he added.

