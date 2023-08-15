Donald Trump Ranted Over 'Accidental Leak' Before Court Deemed Charges against Him 'Fictitious'

Cover Images/Ron Sachs/CNP Celebrity

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has now issued a statement saying that a 'fictitious' document had been shared on the web.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump sent a furious rant to his fans about an "accidental leak" - before court officials admitted charges against him posted online were "fictitious." A document outlining charges against the 77-year-old ahead of his upcoming trial over the 2020 U.S. presidential election appeared on a document on the Fulton County court website on Monday, August 14, but was later taken down.

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has now issued a statement saying that a "fictitious" document had been shared on the web. It added they had "learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury".

A statement said, "While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such," the court said. They added "media members can expect to be notified of any/all filings in real-time and will be provided access to filings via equitable communication".

Trump ranted and raved about what he claimed was "accidentally filed" charges against him in an email to supporters asking for money amidst his ever-mounting legal woes. In an email to supporters Trump raged, "As reported by Reuters, the Fulton County District Attorney just accidentally filed CHARGES against me in the Georgia Witch Hunt - and then DELETED them from the court website!... But don't worry - even though they deleted the evidence, we still have a RECORD! The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED - but it's clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end. They are trying to rob me of my right to due process. This is an absolute DISGRACE."

He continued, "These rabid left-wing prosecutors don't care about uncovering the truth. They don't care about administering justice or upholding the rule of law. They want me BEHIND BARS for the rest of my life as an innocent man and will do anything in their power to get their way. I still cannot believe that this is happening in the United States of America. Our country is being run into the ground by the most incompetent and corrupt people in history. We MUST Save America - and 2024 truly is our final chance. America needs YOU more than ever before."

In a plea for donations for his legal case he urged, "Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life."

A U.S. judge warned Trump on Friday, August 11, not to make inflammatory statements that could intimidate witnesses ahead of his trial on four known criminal charges of allegedly plotting to overturn the 2020 U.S. election. Trump was arraigned for a record third time on 1 August and has pled not guilty to the charges that have been levelled against him.

The former "The Apprentice" judge has denied his involvement in the events of 6 January that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead and others injured.

You can share this post!