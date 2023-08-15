 

Donald Trump Ranted Over 'Accidental Leak' Before Court Deemed Charges against Him 'Fictitious'

Donald Trump Ranted Over 'Accidental Leak' Before Court Deemed Charges against Him 'Fictitious'
Cover Images/Ron Sachs/CNP
Celebrity

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has now issued a statement saying that a 'fictitious' document had been shared on the web.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump sent a furious rant to his fans about an "accidental leak" - before court officials admitted charges against him posted online were "fictitious." A document outlining charges against the 77-year-old ahead of his upcoming trial over the 2020 U.S. presidential election appeared on a document on the Fulton County court website on Monday, August 14, but was later taken down.

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has now issued a statement saying that a "fictitious" document had been shared on the web. It added they had "learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury".

A statement said, "While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such," the court said. They added "media members can expect to be notified of any/all filings in real-time and will be provided access to filings via equitable communication".

Trump ranted and raved about what he claimed was "accidentally filed" charges against him in an email to supporters asking for money amidst his ever-mounting legal woes. In an email to supporters Trump raged, "As reported by Reuters, the Fulton County District Attorney just accidentally filed CHARGES against me in the Georgia Witch Hunt - and then DELETED them from the court website!... But don't worry - even though they deleted the evidence, we still have a RECORD! The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED - but it's clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end. They are trying to rob me of my right to due process. This is an absolute DISGRACE."

  Editors' Pick

He continued, "These rabid left-wing prosecutors don't care about uncovering the truth. They don't care about administering justice or upholding the rule of law. They want me BEHIND BARS for the rest of my life as an innocent man and will do anything in their power to get their way. I still cannot believe that this is happening in the United States of America. Our country is being run into the ground by the most incompetent and corrupt people in history. We MUST Save America - and 2024 truly is our final chance. America needs YOU more than ever before."

In a plea for donations for his legal case he urged, "Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life."

A U.S. judge warned Trump on Friday, August 11, not to make inflammatory statements that could intimidate witnesses ahead of his trial on four known criminal charges of allegedly plotting to overturn the 2020 U.S. election. Trump was arraigned for a record third time on 1 August and has pled not guilty to the charges that have been levelled against him.

The former "The Apprentice" judge has denied his involvement in the events of 6 January that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead and others injured.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tina Knowles Reacts to Claims Beyonce Brings Personal Toilet Seat on 'Renaissance' Tour

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video
Related Posts
Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech

Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case

Latest News
Austin Butler Still Figuring Out How to Cope With His Success
  • Aug 15, 2023

Austin Butler Still Figuring Out How to Cope With His Success

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera
  • Aug 15, 2023

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Donald Trump Ranted Over 'Accidental Leak' Before Court Deemed Charges against Him 'Fictitious'
  • Aug 15, 2023

Donald Trump Ranted Over 'Accidental Leak' Before Court Deemed Charges against Him 'Fictitious'

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
  • Aug 15, 2023

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault
  • Aug 15, 2023

Chrisean Rock Defended by Zeus Network CEO After Woah Vicky Accused Her of Assault

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video
  • Aug 15, 2023

Plies Gets Wild Over Britney Spears' Pole Dancing Video

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Billy Porter Calls Anna Wintour B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again

Billy Porter Calls Anna Wintour B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert