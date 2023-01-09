 

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Pens Heartfelt Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday

The 69-year-old mom of the pop star has made use of her Instagram account to gush over the young Grammy winner, saying that she 'could not ask for a better granddaughter.'

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles is pouring her heart to celebrate her granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday. On Sunday, January 8, the mom of Beyonce Knowles took to her Instagram account to share a sweet tribute to the young girl, whom the pop star shares with husband Jay-Z.

"The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life," Tina wrote alongside a picture of her and Blue posing on the beach while the glowing orange sunset was featured behind them. "I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready."

The Knowles family matriarch went on to pen, "Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!"

"You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there's really nothing that you can't do," the 69-year-old said of the Grammy winner.

She concluded, "You are funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed , grateful , and completely in love with another human . You truly bring me joy!!"

Blue Ivy turned 11 on Saturday. In addition to her, Beyonce and Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, are also parents of 5-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. "Time is all you have. That's the only thing we control," the rapper previously raved about being a father on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show "Hart to Heart" back in July. "It's how you spend your time. You're reckless with your time before, you're just all over the place and then you have to... What are you leaving your house for?"

"Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world. So what are you going to spend that time on? So that changed a lot. That changed practically everything for me," he continued.

