Zooey Deschanel Debuts New Ring After Jonathan Scott Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'New Girl' and the Canadian TV personality, who became an item in 2019, get engaged just a few days after they celebrated their fourth dating anniversary.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zooey Deschanel is set to walk down the aisle soon. Having gotten engaged to her longtime beau Jonathan Scott, the "New Girl" alum debuted her new sparkle on social media.

On Monday, August 14, the 43-year-old and her now-fiance shared on Instagram a photo of the two in front of a Scottish stone castle. In the snap, the lovebirds could be seen smiling to the camera as the actress showed off her unique ring. "Forever starts now!!!" so read the caption of the post.

According to PEOPLE, Jonathan popped the big question on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland. Zooey's two children, 8-year-old daughter Elsie and 6-year-old son Charlie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, reportedly played a role in the proposal.

Jonathan and Zooey got engaged just days after they celebrated their fourth dating anniversary. On August 4, the Canadian TV personality unleashed a selfie of the two and quipped, "500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it's been a lot more, but who's counting anyway? [laughing emoji]." He added, "4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!"

The "500 Days of Summer" leading lady, meanwhile, posted a photo of her and her man in which he put his arm on her shoulder. "4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I'm forever grateful!" she raved in the accompanying message.

Zooey began dating Jonathan in August 2019. The mom of two, who was also married to singer Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012, once explained that she bonded with Jonathan over their shared views for saving the environment.

"It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power," she said. "He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels."

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," Zoeey continued recalling. "Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."

You can share this post!