 

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles
Instagram
Music

The former Disney darling, who released her latest album, 'Endless Summer Vacation' on March 10, can be seen posing in a latex cone bra and hot pants in posters that pop up in Los Angeles and France.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus' new music might be on the way. Fans believe that the former Disney darling will release a new single soon after noticing new posters that feature different lyrics from her past hits.

The black-and-white posters, which popped up in Los Angeles, France and Belgium, showed Miley posing in a latex cone bra and hot pants. The posters also included different lyrics like "I hopped off the plane at LAX" from her song "Party in the USA," and "I came in like a wrecking ball," from "Wrecking Ball."

There's a new line though, which is presumably from the forthcoming single. It reads, "I say I used to be young." According to the popular Twitter account Pop Base, the new track is titled "Used to Be Young".

  Editors' Pick

Miley dropped her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation" on March 10. Later that month, it was unveiled that the "Hannah Montana" alum is to release a second volume of the record in the next few months.

It's thought the album will feature more autobiographical tracks and a remix of Miley's No. 1 smash "Flowers", according to The Sun. A source told the newspaper, "Miley wrote so many amazing songs for the album and it quickly became clear just a standard record would be a waste. Initially the plan was to call the album 'Endless Summer Vacation Volume 1' but then it was decided a surprise drop would be better."

While Miley has kept herself busy by making new music, she declared in May that she has ruled out touring. In an interview for British Vogue's cover story, she said, "Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety... It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

"It's been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't," she continued. "Not only 'can't,' because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ashley Olsen Quietly Becomes First-Time Mom After Welcoming First Child With Husband Louis Eisner

Zooey Deschanel Debuts New Ring After Jonathan Scott Engagement
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on Decision to Not Tour: 'It Isn't What's Best for Me Right Now'

Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on Decision to Not Tour: 'It Isn't What's Best for Me Right Now'

Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Rules Out Touring

Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Rules Out Touring

Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Isn't Sure She Can Tour Again

Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Isn't Sure She Can Tour Again

Miley Cyrus Imagined 'Worst' Scenario Before First Meeting With Boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus Imagined 'Worst' Scenario Before First Meeting With Boyfriend Maxx Morando

Latest News
Paris Hilton and Husband Catch Heat for Frolicking in Maui 30 Miles From Devastating Wildfires
  • Aug 15, 2023

Paris Hilton and Husband Catch Heat for Frolicking in Maui 30 Miles From Devastating Wildfires

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles
  • Aug 15, 2023

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie
  • Aug 15, 2023

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie

Zooey Deschanel Debuts New Ring After Jonathan Scott Engagement
  • Aug 15, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Debuts New Ring After Jonathan Scott Engagement

Lisa Snowdon Felt Unworthy of Being Mom Because of Past Abortion
  • Aug 15, 2023

Lisa Snowdon Felt Unworthy of Being Mom Because of Past Abortion

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles
  • Aug 15, 2023

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

Most Read
Melle Mel Regrets Releasing Eminem Diss Track, Offers Mea Culpa
Music

Melle Mel Regrets Releasing Eminem Diss Track, Offers Mea Culpa

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Artist of the Week: Offset

Artist of the Week: Offset

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance