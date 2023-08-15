Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Instagram Music

The former Disney darling, who released her latest album, 'Endless Summer Vacation' on March 10, can be seen posing in a latex cone bra and hot pants in posters that pop up in Los Angeles and France.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus' new music might be on the way. Fans believe that the former Disney darling will release a new single soon after noticing new posters that feature different lyrics from her past hits.

The black-and-white posters, which popped up in Los Angeles, France and Belgium, showed Miley posing in a latex cone bra and hot pants. The posters also included different lyrics like "I hopped off the plane at LAX" from her song "Party in the USA," and "I came in like a wrecking ball," from "Wrecking Ball."

There's a new line though, which is presumably from the forthcoming single. It reads, "I say I used to be young." According to the popular Twitter account Pop Base, the new track is titled "Used to Be Young".

Miley dropped her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation" on March 10. Later that month, it was unveiled that the "Hannah Montana" alum is to release a second volume of the record in the next few months.

It's thought the album will feature more autobiographical tracks and a remix of Miley's No. 1 smash "Flowers", according to The Sun. A source told the newspaper, "Miley wrote so many amazing songs for the album and it quickly became clear just a standard record would be a waste. Initially the plan was to call the album 'Endless Summer Vacation Volume 1' but then it was decided a surprise drop would be better."

While Miley has kept herself busy by making new music, she declared in May that she has ruled out touring. In an interview for British Vogue's cover story, she said, "Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety... It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

"It's been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't," she continued. "Not only 'can't,' because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

