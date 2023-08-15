 

Chrishell Stause Slams Fans for Shipping Her With Ex Jason Oppenheim Amid Marriage to G Flip

In a social media post, the 'Selling Sunset' star bluntly declares that her fans who are still shipping her with her former boyfriend are only 'wasting' their time.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause has slammed fans for shipping her with her former boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim. Amid her marriage to G Flip, the "Selling Sunset" star bluntly declared via social media that the shippers are only "wasting" their time.

On Friday, August 11, the 42-year-old star shared her response to one of the shippers' comments via Instagram Story. In it, she uploaded a screenshot featuring the fan's comment on her Direct Message. "Miss you with Jason," the comment itself read.

"I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear," she wrote. "It's never happening. I met my forever partner with G. And we are planning to start a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to," Chrishell reasoned. About Jason himself, she stated, "Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever."

"But the people constantly trying to 'ship' us getting back together are wasting your time," she bluntly pointed out. "Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you."

"Now everyone please have an amazing day and go stream 'Drummer'," the reality TV star further concluded while making a reference to G Flip's new album titled "Drummer."

Chrishell has announced that she tied the knot with her partner G Flip earlier in 2023. Following their marriage, the two planned to celebrate their wedding anniversary by holding a wedding ceremony each year. While making an appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, G Flip spilled, "We plan to do a ceremony every single year. Why would you just do it once? In different locations with different amounts of people."

On the reason why, they explained, "You celebrate your birthday once a year and when you're married you're with this person every day, so why don't you celebrate that once a year?" They added, "Chrishell has already done the big traditional. I'm not big on traditional things. On the day we just picked things from our closet and went through it. It was honestly the most fun and beautiful day of my life. It was the most exciting and the best memory I have."

Chrishell began dating Jason back in July 2021. The two called it quits after seven months together. Following the split, she met G Flip. She went public with the Australian musician in Season 5 reunion of "Selling Sunset" which aired in May 2022.

