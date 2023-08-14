 

Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Cleavage in New Sizzling Photos

Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Cleavage in New Sizzling Photos
Cover Images/Faye`s Vision/INSTA
Celebrity

In pictures she uploads via social media, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress puts on a busty display in a low-cut orange bustier top during a photoshoot.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez does not shy away from showing off her cleavage. In a recent social media post, the "Only Murders in the Building" star put on a busty display as seen in new sizzling photos.

On Saturday, August 12, the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder let out a series of photos featuring her wearing a revealing outfit via Instagram. In the snaps, she could be seen flaunting her cleavage in a bustier top that came in bright orange color. She accessorized the look with a pair of huge golden earrings and a sparkling diamond necklace.

One of the photos captured Selena adding a long-sleeved glossy orange leather-like jacket to complete the whole look. Seemingly conducting a photo shoot, she was pictured striking a pose in front of a huge white backdrop.

For the photos, "The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer styled her dark-colored hair in a sleek bun and parted it in the middle. She looked glowing with a full makeup on and a soft pink lipstick.

  Editors' Pick

Selena's post did not take long to be flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user gushed, "We saw Selena wear an orange top now we want an orange top," adding an orange heart emoji. Similarly, another joined in, "Own it girl! Beautiful Texas lady!!"

The praises did not stop there. A third exclaimed, "Selena, you are radiant, you are at your best. I love you girl." A fourth suggested, "She deserves to have breakfast in bed everyday for the rest of her life with the right man cooking it."

This was not the first time Selena exposed her cleavage in front of public eyes. On July 29, she opted to wear a revealing bikini top for a boat ride with a group of friends. In photos and videos she uploaded via Instagram, she was spotted sporting a low-cut light pink bustier top that came with two straps.

The "Kill Em with Kindness" singer also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms and unbuttoned long blue jeans overalls featuring two massive cut-outs on the wearer's thighs. To complete the look, she added a golden chain necklace, a pair of matching small hoop earrings, several rings, bracelets and a white headband.

You can share this post!

You might also like

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Reunite at Daughter's 2nd Birthday Party

Chrishell Stause Slams Fans for Shipping Her With Ex Jason Oppenheim Amid Marriage to G Flip
Related Posts
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Share Emotional Embrace at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Concert

Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Share Emotional Embrace at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Concert

Selena Gomez and DJ Fred Again's Dinner Isn't a Date, Eyewitness Says

Selena Gomez and DJ Fred Again's Dinner Isn't a Date, Eyewitness Says

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

Latest News
Jonny Lee Miller's 'Testosterone Levels' Take Nosedive as He Gets Older
  • Aug 15, 2023

Jonny Lee Miller's 'Testosterone Levels' Take Nosedive as He Gets Older

Chrishell Stause Slams Fans for Shipping Her With Ex Jason Oppenheim Amid Marriage to G Flip
  • Aug 15, 2023

Chrishell Stause Slams Fans for Shipping Her With Ex Jason Oppenheim Amid Marriage to G Flip

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music
  • Aug 14, 2023

Ed Sheeran to Release New Album in September After Hinting at Plan to Make Country Music

Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Cleavage in New Sizzling Photos
  • Aug 14, 2023

Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Cleavage in New Sizzling Photos

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Reunite at Daughter's 2nd Birthday Party
  • Aug 14, 2023

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Reunite at Daughter's 2nd Birthday Party

Millie Bobby Brown Banned From Wearing Perfume When She Was a Kid
  • Aug 14, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Banned From Wearing Perfume When She Was a Kid

Most Read
Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech

Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Sheryl Lee Ralph Doesn't Mind Selling Her Digital Likeness

Sheryl Lee Ralph Doesn't Mind Selling Her Digital Likeness

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut