Zaya Wade Raves Over Dad Dwyane Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

Instagram Celebrity

The 16-year-old makes use of her Instagram account to gush over the former NBA star, who is honored during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zaya Wade is a proud daughter. Ahead of her dad Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction, Zaya made use of her Instagram account to gush over the former NBA star, who was honored during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on Saturday, August 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.



"my dad is a Hall of Famer," the 16-year-old wrote in a caption alongside pictures of her and her famous dad. "I've never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is. He is one of my best friends. I love you dad."





In one of the snaps Zaya shared, she could be seen sharing a hug with Dwayne. She also included a picture of her joining the 41-year-old NBA great, Gabrielle Union and siblings Kaavia James gracing the red carpet.



During his speech, Dwyane mentioned several figures in his life, including his parents, his kids as well as friends Carmelo Anthony,Chris Paul and Allen Iverson. "Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y'all," Dwyane said of his loved ones in attendance.



He later specifically gave his wife a loving shout-out, saying, "And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home." He continued, "Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around. Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to - saved a lot of fine money."



"I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me - with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you," he concluded his speech.





Gabrielle also celebrated the big moment on Instagram, posting a video of Dwyane's crew, including his son Zaire Wade and nephew Dahveon Morris, posing together on the red carpet. They all incorporated white into their outfits, except for Zaya who opted for an all-red outfit for the big day. The actress wrote in the caption, "The type you remember forever."

You can share this post!