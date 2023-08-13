 

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post
The Academy Award-winning actor was photographed running errands with his ex Kristin, with whom he shares teenage daughter Annalise, on Thursday, August 10.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since apologizing for his "anti-Semitic" post. On Thursday, August 10, the "Django Unchained" actor was seen stepping out with his ex and baby mama, Kristin Grannis, in Los Angeles.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 55-year-old looked healthy in a black graphic print sweater that he paired with matching joggers and white sneakers. In one snap, he was seen handing out bags to Kristin, who wore an orange hoodie and sweatpants.

The outing arrived one week after Jamie made headlines over his social media post. On August 5, the "Day Shift" star wrote in the since-deleted message, "They killed this dude named Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???!"

Jamie later issued an apology, insisting that his words had been misunderstood. "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent," he penned.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," the Oscar winner further elaborated. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

Many came to Jamie's defense though. Fellow celebrities like Winnie Harlow and Jay Pharoah thought that the apology was unnecessary. "I'm so confused .. it's so clear what you were saying," Winne commented on Jamie's apology, while Jay added, "When you have to apologize for the truth, your voice is the minority."

