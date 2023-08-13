 

Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring

Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring
The 'Magic Mike' actor, who filed for divorce from the 'Modern Family' alum after seven years of marriage, is seen carrying their dog Bubbles while running errands in Los Angeles.

  • Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello finally resurfaced in public for the first time since calling it quits with Sofia Vergara. A few weeks after filing for divorce from the "Modern Family" alum, the "Magic Mike" actor was photographed running errands after a workout.

On Saturday, August 12, the 46-year-old was seen carrying his and his now-ex's dog Bubbles during the Los Angeles stroll. Noticeably missing in photos published by PEOPLE was the wedding ring on his finger.

Joe submitted the divorce paper to Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 19. In the legal documents, his lawyer Laura Wasser, per reported by TMZ, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation.

The filing uncovered that Joe and Sofia had a prenup, and the actress was not interested in contesting the prenup. As also seen in the documents, Joe urged the court to clearly state that he and Sofia will each keep the assets they have accumulated throughout their 7-year marriage, including jewelry and earnings. He additionally requested that each party pay the fees of their attorney.

Following the split, Sofia agreed that Joe is the one who'll take care of their dog Bubbles. "Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this," a source told the Daily Mail. "Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she's letting Joe have custody."

The insider added that the "Amercia's Got Talent" judge was instead "gracious" about her estranged husband keeping the 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix after their separation. "[Joe] said Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles," the source continued.

