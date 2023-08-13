 

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album
Following the success of his new single 'Jealousy' with wife Cardi B, the former Migos member is now hoping to release his next solo studio effort in October this year.

  Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset will put out his second solo album in October. The 31-year-old rapper initially wanted to release the follow-up to 2019's "Father of 4" last November but delayed the release out of respect for his late bandmate Takeoff, who was shot dead on November 1, and he's now revealed the record will be coming soon.

"[The album is] coming in October but right now we just applying pressure," he confirmed to Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

Offset plans to "show way more personality" on the album. He said, "Creatively, content-wise, I'm going to just keep my rollout going. The rollout started from 'Jealousy', so I'm going to just keep the rollout starting from right then. So with this album, I'm definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more [of] who Offset is, creatively. Taking to the next level."

A few months ago, the rapper explained he needed to do some soul-searching before sharing the record with the world. He told Variety, "This is me going full-fledged into my solo career. The objective is to do it fully and smash s*** and f*** the game up as a solo artist. It's all set, my next chapter. It's my time. I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn't time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now."

Offset was asked about Takeoff - who was like family to him - but had to walk away from the interview for the night because he was overcome with grief. The only way Offset can get through is by pretending that his death was "fake."

He said, "It's hard for me to talk about s*** right now. I've never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s*** is hard. That's why I don't, to be honest. That s*** hurts. Like, it's gonna put me in a mood, and I don't want to get in that mood. Some things I don't never tell nobody. He's not here. That s*** feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it."

