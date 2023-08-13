Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech

Cover Images/POOL/CNP Celebrity

The 45th President of the United States is unhappy to 'spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made-up accusations and charges.'

Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump insists he's the victim of "bogus" allegations. The 77-year-old billionaire is facing a litany of crimes over recent months and is currently facing three separate trials - but Trump insists that the allegations are all "b*******."

Trump - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - said during a speech in New Hampshire, "How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made-up accusations and charges."

Trump delivered the speech in front of vocal supporters after prosecutors failed to secure a protective order banning him from speaking publicly about the latest charges.

In July, Trump claimed to be the victim of a "coordinated hoax." The businessman took to social media to blast special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, after being given a trial date for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and being indicted for allegedly working to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

He said on Truth Social, "Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower (sic)."

Trump also slammed current president Joe Biden and warned Republicans that "they are trying to steal the election." Trump - who plans to run in the next US election in 2024 - wrote, "Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Get smart, Republicans, they are trying to steal the Election from you! (sic)"

