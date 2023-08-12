Jodie Sweetin Vows to Donate to LGBTQ+ Groups After Her New Movie Is Sold to Great American Family

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

In a new interview, the 'Full House' alum admits to being not too pleased as her new movie 'Craft Me a Romance' heads to the network, which has Candace Cameron Bure serving as the chief creative officer.

AceShowbiz - Jodie Sweetin expressed disappointment when her new movie, "Craft Me a Romance", was sold to Great American Family (GAF) network. In a new interview, the "Full House" alum admitted to being not too pleased over the deal with Candace Cameron Bure's network.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," Sweetin said in a statement to PEOPLE. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

The actress went on to say, "I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

On Wednesday, August 9, GAF announced that "Craft Me a Romance" was a part of its fall original movies lineup and will air on Saturday, September 16 at 8 P.M. ET. The flick, which also stars Brent Bailey, centers on the owner of a quant arts and crafts store who must sell her store or be forced out of business.

Sweetin's comments came after Bure, with whom Sweetin starred together on "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House", sparked debate with her "traditional marriage" comment. Bure, who serves as GAF's chief creative officer, said the network "will keep traditional marriage at the core," insinuating that it's against giving gay couples in lead roles.

The actress faced huge backlash over the comments with Jojo Siwa among the critics. "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa, who publicly came out as gay in 2021, said. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Sweetin and other celebrities showed support for Siwa on her Instagram post. "You know I love you," Sweetin wrote at the time. Dancer and actor Maddie Ziegler added, "Go off, Jojo!"

