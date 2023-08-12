Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

A report previously claimed that the couple's relationship was on the rocks after the Grammy-winning songstress was hit with a sexual harassment and toxic work environment lawsuit.

Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright's romance is unaffected by the songstress' legal trouble. According to the "About Damn Time" singer's spokesperson, the couple is still very much together despite a report claiming that their relationship was on the rocks after Lizzo was hit with a sexual harassment and toxic work environment lawsuit.

"Lizzo has taken the past few weeks very hard and her relationship has suffered," a source told The Sun. "They had a big falling out earlier in the week and she is really upset. Both of them have thought of themselves as soulmates, so it has been really hard on them."

The insider went on to say that "those close to them are hoping they will make up." However, a rep for Lizzo has now squashed the split rumors, insisting to Daily Mail that there is "no truth" to claims that the couple has broken up.

Rumors that there's a trouble in paradise between Lizzo and Myke arrived amid Lizzo's sexual harassment scandal. The Grammy-winning singer was sued by her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. In the suit, they claimed that they faced sexual harassment, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Lizzo broke silence on the claims in a statement on Instagram. "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she wrote at the time.

Denying the allegations, the Detroit native added, "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional (sic)."

Despite the denial, more people allegedly came forward with similar accusations against the "Juice" singer. On Wednesday, August 9, attorneys representing the lawsuit revealed they have been reviewing and vetting fresh claims from another half-dozen complainants "with similar stories" who worked with the singer.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano said his firm has been examining dancers who worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls". He said the original three accusers "have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same." He added that the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees, noting, "Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

You can share this post!