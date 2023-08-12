 

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

A few months after giving birth to her first child, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star exposes her cleavage in a ribbed white tube top and an unzipped jacket.

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis has shared a series of revealing pics. A few months after giving birth to her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the actress of "The House Bunny" revealed that she has entered her "hot mom thirst trap era."

On Thursday, August 10, the 34-year-old star uploaded a series of her photos via Instagram. In the snaps, she could be seen wearing a revealing outfit. She exposed her cleavage in a white ribbed tube top. Over it, she put on an unzipped long-sleeved jacket in light and soft pink color.

The daughter of Bruce Willis added a pair of huge black sunglasses, earrings, several layers of gold necklaces and matching rings to complete her look. She styled her long blonde hair in loose waves and parted it to the side.

One of the photos captured Rummer striking a pose in front of the camera with her sister Scout Willis. For the selfie, her 32-year-old sister opted to wear an oversized green sweater, a pair of red-framed shades and a long silver necklace. Scout parted her long dark-colored hair in the middle.

Along with the snaps, Rummer declared that she is ready for a new era by exclaiming, "Entering my Hot [a red chili emoji] Mom Thirst Trap Era." She further offered details to her look, "I put a few rad looks together with @freepeople today. So excited to see what you think."

Rummer's post did not take long to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user penned, "People sometimes have this misconception that us women can't be sexy after becoming a Mom. That's so not true!! [laughing emojis] I rocked the hot momma look all through my 30s and 40s. These days I rock the rock'n' roll momma look," adding a slew of red heart emojis.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star's sizzling photos as a "hot mom" came a few months after she gave birth to her first child with her partner Derek. In April, she announced her baby's arrival through an Instagram post. "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis [stars emoji]. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of," she wrote. In the post, she also shared an adorable photo of her baby.

