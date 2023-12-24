 

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

The details surrounding Bobbie's death remain unclear, but sources close to the Carters reveal that they believe Bobbie died after going into cardiac arrest.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, died suddenly at the age of 41. The older sister of the late Nickelodeon star passed away on Saturday, December 23 in Florida, more than a year after Aaron's passing.

Confirming Bobbie's death was her mother, Jane Carter. Jane told TMZ, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, t he suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she added. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

The details surrounding Bobbie's death remain unclear. However, sources close to the Carters told PEOPLE that they believe Bobbie died after going into cardiac arrest.

Bobbie has lived a relatively private life for years. Before that, she served as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during Aaron's tours back in the early 2000s. She also appeared on the family's E! reality TV show, "House of Carters".

Bobbie passed away months after she got arrested for store theft and drug possession in Hernando County, Florida. She was alleged to have stolen six art and craft items, which were worth more than $55, from Hobby Lobby. The retail's loss prevention crew informed sheriff's deputies they saw her take the products from the racks and place them in her bag, but failed to pay for the items when she later walked out.

When the deputies escorted Bobbie into the store's loss prevention office, she was said to have panicked, grabbed her bag and threw a blue container of powder under a desk. The deputies claimed that the fallen container had 1.3 grams of white substance and 0.8 grams of purple powder in it.

When tested, the purple powder Bobbie had was positive for fentanyl. It led to her being charged with one count of retail theft and one count of fentanyl possession. In the wake of her arrest, she reportedly threatened deputies, "I'm just going to have to kill myself."

