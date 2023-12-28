Aaron Carter's Team Pays Tribute to His Late Sister Bobbie Jean Carter

Cover Images/Marty Hause Celebrity

The late singer's team, including Aaron's mom Jane Carter, his brother Nick Carter and his twin sister Angel Carter, issued a statement after Bobbie passed away at the age of 41.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aaron Carter's team has spoken out in the wake of the date of his sister Bobbie Jean Carter. The late singer's team, including Aaron's mom Jane Carter, his brother Nick Carter and his twin sister Angel Carter, issued a statement after Bobbie passed away at the age of 41.

"This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy," his team said in a statement to E! News. "May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace."

Bobbie's heartbreaking passing came a year after Aaron died from an accidental drowning after taking alprazolam (sold as Xanax) and difluoroethane, a compressed gas. Confirming the death, Jane told TMZ on December 23, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter. I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she continued. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Angel, meanwhile, penned a touching tribute to her older sister the next day. "Life wasn't fair to you," she said. "Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age."

"I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life," she added, referring to their sister Leslie Carter who died 11 years ago.

The 36-year-old continued, "We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home. You're free now."

