 

'High School Musical' Series Showrunner Explains Why Olivia Rodrigo Won't Return for Season 4

In a new interview, Tim Federle explains why the Grammy-winning singer, who played Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series, skips the fourth and final season of the show.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" showrunner Tim Federle speaks out about Olivia Rodrigo's absence in the fourth and final season of the Disney+ series. In a new interview with Variety, Federle explained why the "Drivers License" singer skips the season.

Citing the Grammy winner's busy schedule, Federle told the news outlet, "Her schedule is extremely packed now, as it should be as the poet laureate of angsty ballads." He added, "I felt really confident about that ending and Olivia is so busy with her songwriting career."

The showrunner further noted that the show already features a large cast in its fourth season. "At this point, we are introducing so many new people, the OG characters and we wanted to bring back other really important characters," he said.

"I kind of felt like, with only eight episodes, it just becomes cameos as opposed to real stories. The offer was extended to her insomuch as Olivia knowing from me that she can always come back. But it was never really seriously discussed because there were new relationships we had to write for," he further divulged.

On "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", Rodrigo played a character named Nini Salazar-Roberts. The character, which was last seen in season 3 finale, mirrors the "Traitor" hitmaker's real-life success as she stays in California to focus on her music career.

Recently, Rodrigo released her new single "Bad Idea Right?" off her upcoming sophomore album "Guts", which is set for release on September 8. Of the new big, loud and catchy rock tune track, the singer revealed that the song was started as a joke song about "me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something. We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall - in one of choruses there's a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it's me gradually screaming louder and louder."

"Bad Idea Right?" follows "Vampire", which was released on July 15. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the singer's third chart-topping single.

