 

Sexyy Red Blames Car Accident for Her Leaked Sex Tape

In a candid interview with Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad, the 'Pound Town' raptress admits that she enjoys the attention she's got since her intimate footage hit the web.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red has explained how her sex tape got leaked online. In a candid interview with Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad on "A Safe Place Podcast", she recounted how a car accident led to the NSFW footage being exposed to the public.

The 25-year-old rhymer revealed her casual fling at the time recorded the act but didn't intend to share it. However, he failed to hide it from his supposed girlfriend after getting into a car crash.

"This is what happened... he was in the car with [his girlfriend], and he's like [telling me], 'I gotta use this b***h to bust my hooks,' " the St. Louis native recalled. "I'm like, 'Okay, that's cool. Do what you do.' I'm like, 'Okay, go 'head. Go hop in the car with the b***h.' "

"So they got into a car accident, and he left his phone at the car accident and left her at the scene," Sexyy continued. "She went through his phone and saw a video of him eating my c***hie on the phone, and she posted it on the internet and it went viral."

Despite the invasion of her privacy, Sexyy didn't seem to be bothered by the fact that people recognized her in the video. "It was out. I couldn't do nothing about it because my face was in it. I couldn't even lie and say that's not me. Like, I would've lied and been like, 'That ain't me,' but my whole face was in the video," she shared.

Revealing the perks of the situation, the "Pound Town" raptress admitted she enjoyed the attention she's got since the NSFW video hit the web. "It had n***as in my inbox trying to [get with me]. They like, 'He don't know what he doing; I'll do it better,' " so she claimed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sexyy admitted that she's not into safe sex. She recalled the time a friend and her partner got busy on her couch and left a condom behind in the trash bin. When the guy she was seeing at the time demanded an explanation, she told her beau at the time, "That wasn't my condom. I don't use condoms baby." She then proudly declared, "I'm the raw dog queen."

