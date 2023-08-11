Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Racy Scenes in Morgan Wade's Music Video

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Music

Making use of his Instagram account, the husband of the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reacts to the country music star's music video for 'Fall in Love With Me'.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky appears to give his stamp of approval to her appearance on Morgan Wade's steamy music video. Making use of his Instagram account, Mauricio reacted to the country music star's music video for "Fall in Love With Me".

Mauricio shared his opinion on the visuals underneath the musician's Instagram post teasing the visuals. "It's campy and fun - but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space. Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through," Morgan captioned the Thursday, August 10 post.

She also gave Kyle a shout-out, noting, "@kylerichards and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I'm proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."

Mauricio showed support for Kyle and the artist in the comments section. "So good," he wrote. He also added three fire emojis in his comment.

Kyle Richards' husband showed support to her appearance on Morgan Wade's music video.

Directed by David McClister, the music video features a candy-coated, camp fantasy of what happens when an intriguing new person moves in next door. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star can be seen spying on Morgan from the window as she plans out how to make the country singer fall in love with her.

At one point, the video sees the two getting engaged in steamy scenes. The two women take a bath together, feed each other fruit and whipped cream while clad in lingerie, and have several near-kisses.

The music video collaboration came after Kyle denied that she had a romantic relationship with Morgan. The singer also echoed the sentiment, claiming, "It's been a lot. It's weird. It's strange. I'm like, 'Just leave me alone.' Now it's just, like, whatever. We're good friends and it's funny."

"We made this really sweet video and it's nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music," the 28-year-old continued. "I'm not mad about that. I've met a lot of people that are excited about that and I'm like, 'If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I'm gonna do it.' "

You can share this post!