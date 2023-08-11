Iggy Azalea Details Her Friendship With Tory Lanez in Full Letter to Judge

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea's full letter to Judge David Herriford ahead of Tory Lanez's sentencing in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has been unveiled. Reporter Meghann Cuniff revealed on Wednesday, August 9 the letter in its entirety as the legal document is public record.

In the letter, the "Fancy" hitmaker wrote that Tory, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison, isn't an abuser and that she's a victim of abuse herself. She penned, "I must make note of the things [I've] suffered through so that you understand definitively: I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser."

"I deeply appreciate the person he is and have never witnessed him [lose] his temper or raise his voice at a woman," Iggy added. "He's always been incredibly respectful of me and I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman."

She also gushed over the "Say It" rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. "Daystar Peterson is not the pest you've heard about, he's a gardener. He helps others bloom. Any leniency you may afford him would be something you could be proud of," she shared.

The mom of one also claimed that she has never encountered Tory being this "jealous, rage filled person he accused of being." She explained, "I know him to be someone who's always bursting with happiness. In the moments you want to cry. If you call [Daystar], he will find a way to make you laugh."

The letter, which was written on February 22, also saw Iggy listing her own accomplishments and accolades before saying, "Like yourself, I'm great at what I do and am well respected by my peers." The Australian rapper then pleaded with the judge to grant him "any leniency" that would be "transformational" and not "life destroying."

She also noted that she wouldn't hesitate to work with Tory for her album once he's released from jail. "If [Daystar] is able to remain in the United States after he has served his time, I would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer on my next album," she wrote. "In fact-I hired him for the job prior to his conviction!"

While the letter saw Iggy showing support to Tory, the raptress recently denied supporting the rapper. "I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well," she explained on X on August 7.

"I don't 'support' anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night," she added. "I was told this was for a judge only, yet it's being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment."

The 33-year-old Australian star went on to note, "I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period." She also said that she only did what she was asked, which was writing "about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves."

