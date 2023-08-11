 

DC Studios Not Developing 'Wonder Woman 3' Despite Gal Gadot's Claim

Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

While the actress' comments kept hope alive that she'll return for a follow-up to 'Wonder Woman 1984', sources say a third 'Wonder Woman' film is currently not in the plans for the new DC Universe.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot may not be back in action as Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe. Despite the actress' recent claim that she would be developing "Wonder Woman 3" with James Gunn and Peter Safran, the project is reportedly not moving forward.

Debunking the Diana Prince depicter's comments, sources tell Variety that the third "Wonder Woman" film is not in development at DC Studios. The sources stress that Gunn and Safran currently have no plans for any "Wonder Woman" project in the rebooted DC Universe other than their previously announced "Paradise Lost" prequel series for Max.

In an interview with ComicBook.com which was released earlier this month, Gadot suggested that the "Wonder Woman" franchise might not be fully dead just yet. "I love portraying Wonder Woman," she said during the interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Saying that she would be directly involved in the development of the film with Gunn and Safran, the Israeli-born beauty added, "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together."

In a recently published profile by Flaunt magazine, Gadot shared that she was even more assured by Gunn and Safran that "Wonder Woman 3" would be developed. "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran," she said, "and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop 'Wonder Woman 3' with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman- you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."

Contrary to this, the sources tell Variety that nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding "Wonder Woman 3", nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe.

The future of the "Wonder Woman" franchise was up in the air after Patty Jenkins dropped out of the third film in 2022 amid reports that she clashed with Gunn and Safran, who are tasked with reshaping the DC landscape. Setting the record straight, the "Wonder Woman 1984" helmer insisted that there's no drama whatsoever despite her exit.

You can share this post!

