Tiffany Haddish Has 'So Much Fun' With Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana at Taylor Swift's L.A. Show

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has had "so much fun" with some of her famous pals at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show. On Tuesday, August 8, the "Night School" actress revealed that she attended the "Cardigan" hitmaker's Los Angeles concert along with "Charlie's Angels" star Cameron Diaz and "Avatar" actress Zoe Saldana.

The 43-year-old comedienne made use of her Instagram to share a photo from the Monday, August 7 night show. Along with the picture, she recalled in the caption, "I had so much fun last night that @teva and @baublebar for the invite." She went on to add, "@taylorswift killed and me and the Girls danced till the music was over."

For the night out, Tiffany donned a long ribbed dress that came in a fitted design and orange color. She put on a long-sleeved medium blue jeans jacket over the dress. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and several bracelets.

Cameron, in the meantime, sported an oversized long-sleeved pink button-up shirt. She put on a pair of long blue wide leg jeans. She also let her shoulder-length blonde hair loose and parted it in the middle. She appeared fresh with makeup and red lipstick.

Zoe, on the other hand, went with a nearly all-blue ensemble. She showed off her fit physique in a sleeveless blue patterned top that came with a plunging neckline. She also donned a pair of long blue jeans, several bracelets and layers of necklaces. She styled her hair into a sleek high ponytail.

In addition to the photo, Tiffany let out a video from the show taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In the short clip, she could be seen filming herself dancing to Taylor's song along with Cameron and Zoe.

Tiffany's post was quickly flooded with positive responses. In the comments section of her post, one Instagram user exclaimed, "I just love your energy. You have an amazing energy and are the best cheerleader for friends. You Crack me up with the lyrics and Haunted Mansion reference."

Meanwhile, another stated, "If yo friends don't sing your words after you sing I don't want them kind lol Tiff you got me rolling you said 'That's my man tell them again TT' LMAOOO hilarious."

