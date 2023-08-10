 

O.J. Simpson Questions Henry Ruggs' Prison Sentence

O.J. Simpson Questions Henry Ruggs' Prison Sentence
AP Photo
Celebrity

Only a few hours after the former Raiders star got 3 to 10 years in prison, the NFL legend states that 'the math does not add up' through a video he uploaded via social media.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - O.J. Simpson has questioned Henry Ruggs' prison sentence. Shortly after the former Raiders star was slapped with three to ten years in prison in a Las Vegas crash case, the NFL legend did not hold back to express his thoughts on the matter.

On Wednesday, August 9, the 76-year-old shared his response to 24-year-old Henry's sentencing through a video he uploaded via Twitter, which has been rebranded to X. In the clip, he could be heard saying, "I know I went to college on a football scholarship, but somehow this math is not adding up to me."

On the reason why, Simpson explained, "You're driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to 10 years?" He went on to say, "You go to a hotel room where you are invited to retrieve your own personal stolen property, I know because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years?" Simpson was making a reference to his own prison sentence back in 2008.

Simpson further pointed out, "Same courthouse, same city, same state. I don't know." He stressed, "Somehow it just does not add up to me. I'm just saying."

  Editors' Pick

The former athlete's personal view on Ruggs' prison sentence drew many online responses. In the replies section of the tweet, one Twitter user stated, "I'll cut to the chase and get to the point. Different Era. Our justice system is pretty cutthroat to certain citizens, when it comes to sentencing. It's really cut and dry if you think about it. [a smiling face emoji]."

Another joined in, "I appreciate how he has a passion for the court room - the man just wants to see justice be served." Meanwhile, a third bluntly pointed out, "Well they did you a free pass on the 2 murders so I don't think you should be complaining too much." A fourth penned, "Juice made some real good points. The math aint mathing. Poor guy just wanted his property back."

Earlier that day, Ruggs was slapped with a prison sentence between three to ten years. He was found guilty of driving 156 mph under the influence and crashing into a car in Las Vegas, causing the death of 23-year-old Tintor and her dog back in November 2021.

Simpson himself was sentenced to prison for 33 years with a chance of parole after 9 years in 2008 for being involved in an armed robbery in Las Vegas. He stayed behind bars for 9 years in Nevada until 2017.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev Gush Over Having 'Fresh Beginning' With Their Wedding
Related Posts
O.J. Simpson Says Kris Jenner Isn't His Type While Addressing Khloe Kardashian's Paternity Rumors

O.J. Simpson Says Kris Jenner Isn't His Type While Addressing Khloe Kardashian's Paternity Rumors

O.J. Simpson Hit With Nearly $100 Million Lawsuit Filed by Fred Goldman Over Son's Murder

O.J. Simpson Hit With Nearly $100 Million Lawsuit Filed by Fred Goldman Over Son's Murder

O.J. Simpson Shocked by Nicole Brown Look-Alike During His Sleep in Prank Video

O.J. Simpson Shocked by Nicole Brown Look-Alike During His Sleep in Prank Video

O.J. Simpson Dubs F. Lee Bailey 'Best Lawyer of Our Time' in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

O.J. Simpson Dubs F. Lee Bailey 'Best Lawyer of Our Time' in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Latest News
NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev Gush Over Having 'Fresh Beginning' With Their Wedding
  • Aug 10, 2023

NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev Gush Over Having 'Fresh Beginning' With Their Wedding

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show
  • Aug 10, 2023

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show

O.J. Simpson Questions Henry Ruggs' Prison Sentence
  • Aug 10, 2023

O.J. Simpson Questions Henry Ruggs' Prison Sentence

Sydney Sweeney Feels 'Beat Up' by Glen Powell Dating Rumors
  • Aug 10, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Feels 'Beat Up' by Glen Powell Dating Rumors

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies
  • Aug 10, 2023

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident
  • Aug 10, 2023

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case