Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kai Cenat has been left disheartened by how his New York giveaway turned into chaos. The Twitch streamer, who got arrested for inciting a riot at the event, said he's "beyond disappointed" with his fans who became "destructive that day."

The 21-year-old broke his silence in a Wednesday, August 9 live stream. "I am beyond disappointed with anyone who became destructive that day," he lamented. "That s**t is not cool."

"I want people to know that… I don't condone anything that went on that day," he added. "I'm seeing random videos of people getting sturdy on people's cars and I'm asking myself, why? Why?"

Kai insisted he wants his events to be "safe and fun" and denounced those who turned the event into a riot. "None of that was my intention. I had good intentions for this whole thing. I don't condone any of the things that went on that day," he emphasized.

Kai went on to plead with viewers to leave his family alone as someone up at his mother's house. He also stated that he would be streaming less in the near future.

