 

Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore Hooking Up 'Often' Amid His Divorce

Though the 'Shameless' alum and the model are reportedly 'totally smitten' following their public makeout session, the alleged lovebirds are not 'putting any labels on their relationship.'

  Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Allen White is apparently so into Ashley Moore after they were caught locking lips in public. The alleged lovebirds are reported to be hooking up "often" amid his divorce from Addison Timlin.

"They're hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten," a source tells Us Weekly after the duo's public makeout session. The actor and the model's chemistry is "off the charts," though their relationship is relatively new, the source adds.

Despite their apparent chemistry, the 32-year-old hunk is seemingly not in a rush to enter into another committed relationship following his split from his estranged wife. The informant further spills, "Jeremy and Ashley aren't putting any labels on their relationship."

Jeremy and Ashley were seen passionately sharing kisses on a sidewalk in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 5. The pair also couldn't keep their hands off each other during the stroll. The Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto depicter on "The Bear" and the model were pictured smiling affectionately as they waited in line for coffee.

Jeremy separated from his wife Addison in May when she filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The estranged couple has two daughters together, 2-year-old Dolores and 4-year-old Ezer.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f**king hard. It is all out covered in s**t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard," the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. "It's not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side."

Despite the split, Jeremy and Allen reportedly are "getting along" with each other. "They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit," a source told PEOPLE in late July.

