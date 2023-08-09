'AGT' Recap: 'Perfect' Act Earns Last Golden Buzzer

NBC TV

In a new episode of the long-running talent competition TV show, the four judges and host Terry Crew present the last Golden Buzzer to an impressive group.

AceShowbiz - A final set of acts hit the stage of "America's Got Talent" season 18 for the last round of auditions. In the Tuesday, August 8 episode, the judges, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, presented the last Golden Buzzer to an impressive group.

Kicking off the episode was Improv Everywhere group, who incorporated a marching band and UCLA choir into their performance. The judges had differing opinions on the act. Simon and Heidi loved the act, but Sofia and Howie were not. The decision came down to Howie, who said no to the group.

Later, the judges were also torn when it came to balancing act Duo Dadiva. Sofia dubbed the act "amazing," while Simon found it a "bit boring." Heidi had "mixed feelings" as well. Thankfully, the duo moved to the next round after getting three yes from the judges.

Dancer Donovyn Diaz then stunned the judges with his emotional performance. Sofia gushed over the act, calling it "spectacular." Everyone else also loved the performance with Simon saying, "You are a total star." Donovyn unsurprisingly was sent to the next round.

Up next was playful impressionist Papayaso. Heather and her 3-legged dog Bogart captured the hearts of the judges with their act. Heidi said, "I have a feeling Bogart is going to be a big hit on 'America's Got Talent'."

As for aerialist duo Morgan & Roco, they wowed the judges after defying gravity in the air. The pair headed to the next round of the competition. Josh Alfred, meanwhile, once again was rejected by the judges despite having tried multiple times with different acts.

Titos Tsai from Taiwan later teamed dancing and swordwork with his act. He earned rapturous applause from the audience for his theatrical performance. "It was mesmerizing," Heidi raved and Titos moved on to the next round. Also impressing the judges, 11-year-old mariachi soloist Eduardo Antonio Trevino earned praise from the judges. Simon commented, "You have a natural talent."

Magician Kevin Li then surprised everyone when he popped a popcorn kernel out of his eyes. "You're just good, and you're cool, and you're different," Simon praised him.

Rounding out the night was dance group Chibi Unity, who claimed to be inspired by season 17 winner Mayyas. Their performance was an absolute masterclass and Las Vegas-worthy. Sofia raved, "It was the best dancing I have ever seen in my life." The judges and host Terry Crews then decided to give them the very last Golden Buzzer of season 18, sending Chibi Unity straight to the live shows.

