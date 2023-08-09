Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Music

The 'Ric Flair Drip' emcee, who filed a lawsuit against his label nearly a year ago over control of the rights to his solo music, has filed to dismiss the suit with prejudice.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset is mending another broken relationship in his life. Having been at odds with his own label for months, the rapper has apparently patched things up with Quality Control as he has reportedly dropped his lawsuit against the company.

According to TMZ, the husband of Cardi B filed to dismiss the suit against QC with prejudice on Tuesday, August 8, ending nearly a year of battle over control of the rights to his solo music. Sources say Offset will not be rejoining QC as a solo artist, but all disputes and differences between the two parties have been settled.

Offset filed a lawsuit against his former label Quality Control in 2022, seeking solo independence. In February of this year, Quality Control requested the judge to dismiss the lawsuit due to a breach of legal agreement.

In response to the dismissal request, the 31-year-old hip-hop artist accused Quality Control of "wrongful interference." The rapper's lawyer stated that Quality Control's "wrongful interference with the upcoming release of Offset's new music and continued instance of being credited as the owner of Offset's new solo sound recordings is groundless and unjustified." Offset demanded Quality Control's countersuit against him for breach of contract be dismissed and his lawsuit moved forward.

However, one month prior, at the 2023 Grammy Awards which was held on February 5, Offset appeared to be getting along just fine with Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "P" Thomas. The two men looked cordial as they were seen walking together backstage at the music event.

Earlier this year, Offset has also squashed his beef with his bandmate Quavo. The surviving members of Migos reunited at a posthumous birthday celebration of their late bandmate Takeoff on June 18.

Later in the same month, the duo also performed together for the first time in months to honor Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. They surprised the audience and viewers as they took the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 25 to pay tribute to Takeoff with a performance of Migos' song "Bad and Boujee".

Offset recently released a new song titled "Jealousy" featuring his wife Cardi under Motown.

You can share this post!