 

New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Promo Sees Snow Bragging About Superior Qualities

In the new promotional video for the 'Hunger Games' spin-off, Coriolanus Snow, Casca Highbottom and other characters welcome new students to The Academy.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lionsgate Films has provided another look at its highly-anticipated upcoming movie, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes". Making its way out via Fandago, the new promo video is modeled after an orientation video for The Academy, an elite secondary school for the children of the wealthy and powerful within the world of "The Hunger Games".

It features Dean of the Academy Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), head gamemaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis), as well as senior students Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andres Rivera) and Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). They introduce themselves at the beginning of the video.

They later take turns saying lines that welcome new students to The Academy. "Congratulations on your acceptance to The Academy. You have been chosen for your mental strength, moral aptitude consistency, dependability and noble birth," they boast. "From this moment on, everything you do is the reflection on the Capitol."

They continue, "The word you speak, the people with whom you associate and the style with which you represent yourself... All of it represents the glory of Panem. This is your chance to become part of the grand legacy that expands generations. Today you will become what Panem needs you to be. Today...your journey to greatness begins."

According to the official synopsis, "years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

Donald Sutherland plays the older version of Snow in the original "The Hunger Games" film series. Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the prior films, is back at the helm. The movie is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on November 17.

First 'Hunger Games' Prequel Trailer Sees Snow and Lucy Gray's Complicated Relationship

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

Viola Davis to Play Head Gamemaker in 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Hunter Schafer Tapped to Star in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

