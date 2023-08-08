 

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed
Instagram
Celebrity

After being found guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting case, the Canadian rapper was initially set to be sentenced on Monday, August 7, but it now will stretch to Tuesday.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - While Megan Thee Stallion opted not to attend Tory Lanez's sentencing on Monday, August 7, the Hot Girl Summer issued a victim impact statement. Read by Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, the statement saw the "Savage" hitmaker claimed that she's still reeling from the horror of the night when the rapper shot her.

"Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace," Megan said in the statement, adding that she "simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again." She continued, "Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

The 28-year-old femcee went on to accuse Tory of "making a mockery of my emotional trauma," "treating it like a joke" and "refusing to take accountability" by "blaming everyone but himself" with his half-cooked apologies and explanations. The Houston native added that she could have been able to heal her emotional wounds sooner if her ex-boyfriend "had ever shown contrition."

  Editors' Pick

After being found guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting case, Tory was initially set to be sentenced on Monday, but it now will stretch to Tuesday. Judge David Herriford had attorneys for the two sides argue each factor of his potential sentence and allowed seven witnesses to give statements on behalf of the Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old MC, who was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Meanwhile, Lawyers for the artist argued in a sentencing memo that he should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They are planning to appeal his conviction.

On the other hand, Tory's father Sonstar Peterson went emotional when talking about his wife, Luella, dying just a few days after showing the first symptoms of a rare blood disorder. "I don't think anybody ever gets over that," he said. "But his music became his outlet."

Dozen more wrote letters to Judge David Herriford, including rapper Iggy Azalea, who asked Herriford to hand down a sentence that was "transformative, not life-destroying." Tory's baby mama Raina Cassagne called him "the most supportive father, the funnest father." His son also sent in a handwritten letter, but the judge did not describe it further.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dua Lipa Feels Divulging Private Life in Music Has Become Artists' Marketing Gimmick

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Back in the Studio After Saying She Needed Time to Heal

Megan Thee Stallion Back in the Studio After Saying She Needed Time to Heal

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Frosty Blue Hair in Racy Photos

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Frosty Blue Hair in Racy Photos

Megan Thee Stallion Sports Barely-There Bikini in Racy TikTok Video

Megan Thee Stallion Sports Barely-There Bikini in Racy TikTok Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku Holding Hands in New Photo From His Teammate's Wedding

Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku Holding Hands in New Photo From His Teammate's Wedding

Latest News
Chris Noth Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusations as He Deems His Infidelity 'Isn't a Crime'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Chris Noth Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusations as He Deems His Infidelity 'Isn't a Crime'

Dua Lipa Feels Divulging Private Life in Music Has Become Artists' Marketing Gimmick
  • Aug 08, 2023

Dua Lipa Feels Divulging Private Life in Music Has Become Artists' Marketing Gimmick

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors
  • Aug 08, 2023

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87
  • Aug 08, 2023

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed
  • Aug 08, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed

Most Read
Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage
Celebrity

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split