Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed

After being found guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting case, the Canadian rapper was initially set to be sentenced on Monday, August 7, but it now will stretch to Tuesday.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - While Megan Thee Stallion opted not to attend Tory Lanez's sentencing on Monday, August 7, the Hot Girl Summer issued a victim impact statement. Read by Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, the statement saw the "Savage" hitmaker claimed that she's still reeling from the horror of the night when the rapper shot her.

"Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace," Megan said in the statement, adding that she "simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again." She continued, "Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

The 28-year-old femcee went on to accuse Tory of "making a mockery of my emotional trauma," "treating it like a joke" and "refusing to take accountability" by "blaming everyone but himself" with his half-cooked apologies and explanations. The Houston native added that she could have been able to heal her emotional wounds sooner if her ex-boyfriend "had ever shown contrition."

After being found guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting case, Tory was initially set to be sentenced on Monday, but it now will stretch to Tuesday. Judge David Herriford had attorneys for the two sides argue each factor of his potential sentence and allowed seven witnesses to give statements on behalf of the Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old MC, who was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Meanwhile, Lawyers for the artist argued in a sentencing memo that he should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They are planning to appeal his conviction.

On the other hand, Tory's father Sonstar Peterson went emotional when talking about his wife, Luella, dying just a few days after showing the first symptoms of a rare blood disorder. "I don't think anybody ever gets over that," he said. "But his music became his outlet."

Dozen more wrote letters to Judge David Herriford, including rapper Iggy Azalea, who asked Herriford to hand down a sentence that was "transformative, not life-destroying." Tory's baby mama Raina Cassagne called him "the most supportive father, the funnest father." His son also sent in a handwritten letter, but the judge did not describe it further.

